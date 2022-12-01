It is widely known that testing operating systems in their first few days of release are not optimal ideas, and no one really wants to upgrade to windows eleven, especially users who love video games. In September an update arrived that was supposed to bring stability, but on the contrary, the crashes, screens and blues were noticeable.

However, it seems that Microsoft is acknowledging that their operating system is not working as expected, so they have released the update KB5020044, patch that would be solving the current problems. Specifically, the problem seemed to be incompatibility with the graphics cards and when running the most demanding games there were obvious errors.

In its new statement, the company state Joined He comments that he admits the existence of such errors, which they themselves did not find logical when they began to analyze the situation. But with this patch that is available in 200 different countries, it is expected to decrease them by a large percentage, or even in their entirety.

It is worth mentioning that this update is totally optional, but in order to access it you have to enter the configuration menu and search for Updates windows. Given this, it is said that this version will be the last of the remainder of the year, so if there are still problems, they will surely be resolved by the end of the year. 2023.

Via; Microsoft

Editor’s note: It must have been very frustrating to see that the games do not work with everything and the detail of having high-end graphics cards like the NVIDIA 3080 series. At least there is already a possible solution with this patch.