Microsoft accused Sony to pay to block the rights of the games, so that the developers do not publish them on theXbox Game Pass. The serious and explosive statement is found in documents sent to the Brazilian antitrust as part of the Redmond house’s review process of Activision’s acquisition.

Microsoft’s claims appear serious enough. In a document filed on August 9 at the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), it can be read: “Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding the Game Pass has been hampered by Sony, which has a desire to curb it. Sony pays to block the rights to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other subscription services of its competitors.”

Phil Spencer is the mastermind behind the Xbox Game Pass

Of course, it is necessary to contextualize everything in the context of competition and Microsoft’s objectives with the drafting of this document. Sony could simply pay for exclusivity on certain games for its services, adding clauses to the contracts that prevent publishers from publishing them on other competing services. This is something that has practically always existed in the world of video games, so it does not surprise that much.

That said, Microsoft’s reference isn’t actually very clear and should be read as a way to show the Brazilian regulator that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for about 70 billion dollars it does not risk forming any monopoly, given the extremely aggressive practices of the largest competitor. After all, video game publishing contracts can be very complex and provide for agreements that have a meaning that is difficult to identify by those on the other side of the fence, read the gamers.

This news partly confirms what Sony has fears about the growth of the Xbox Game Pass, otherwise it would not invest as much money to curb it. Moreover, it also shows that there is a great deal of competition in the services market, also made up of such trips.