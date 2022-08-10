An evaluation is currently being carried out on the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Xbox. Thanks to this, some documents have been shared. Among them is an accusation from Microsoft towards Sony, which ensures that they are trying to stop the growth of Game Pass.

This occurred as a result of Sony argued that the purchase was anti-competitive. Because Call of Duty, one of Activision’s franchises, is selling very well on PlayStation. Removing it from its catalog could cause a great impact on the sale of its consoles. At the same time it would bring more users to Xbox.

Given this statement, microsoft defended himself by arguing that Sony engage in anti-competitive practices. The main one is the payment of ‘blocking rights’ thereby preventing some studios from including their games in Xbox Game Pass. Which affects the offer of this service.

Source: Xbox

Regarding the actions of SonyThe company of Bill Gates assured: ‘It only reveals, once again, a fear of an innovative business model. One that offers high-quality content at a low cost to gamers. Which can threaten the leadership that has been formed for years with a strategy focused on devices and exclusivity‘.

This would not be new news, since in the past trial of Apple vs. Epic Games made himself known. In documents filed at the time, it was revealed that Sony pays some studios to keep their games from appearing on third-party services, like GamePass.

Microsoft ensures that Call of Duty will continue on Sony consoles

Although it seems that the whole debate revolves around the exclusivity of Call of Duty, microsoft don’t plan to go that route. From the first moments of the purchase they announced that they would keep the franchise as multiplatform. Still, Sony remains concerned.

In another document of this evaluation, the company assures that the fears of the Japanese company are unfounded. Mainly because it doesn’t make financial sense for them to convert to a saga as big as Call of Duty in an exclusive

Source: Activision

‘Despite Sony’s criticism of exclusive content. The reality is that the strategy of retaining Activision-Blizzard games, without distributing them on rival consoles, would not be profitable for Microsoft.‘. It reads in the document. How do you think this debate will end?

