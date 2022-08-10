Xbox has responded to Sony days after his statements claiming that he does not want to compete with Game Pass.

A week ago we collected the opinions of various companies about the Microsoft purchase of Activision Blizzard in the Brazilian regulatory entity CADE, which makes them public. We see to Sony talking about the importance of Call of Dutybut Microsoft has responded 10 days later and has defended itself against it.

Sony commented that the Call of Duty saga could influence the choice of consoles, and Microsoft is against of these claims. As well, Idas, a member of ResetEra, has collected the answer of the American company in the Brazilian CADEand the truth is that they are quite extensive and deep.

Microsoft accuses Sony of blocking the growth of Game Pass by paying third parties to include blocking rightsAlso, Microsoft accuses Sony of blocking the growth of Game Pass by paying third parties to include “blocking rights” in order to prevent content from reaching the Xbox service. Anyway, he also talks about the sony strategy through agreements with developers third party.

“It is not surprising that Sony was the only third party to have conveyed a materially different public opinion than MS/ABK and the third parties regarding the competitive analysis of the transaction. In other words, Sony opposes the introduction of new monetization models capable of challenging its business model“Microsoft maintains.

Sony does not want attractive subscription services to threaten its market dominancemicrosoftThe thing is not there, because the American company continues to show itself very against what Sony thinks: “Sony’s public outcry about subscription games and the company’s response are clear: Sony doesn’t want attractive subscription services threaten their market dominance of the digital distribution of console games”.

PlayStation doesn’t want Call of Duty games to end up on Game Pass from the day of its launch because “it is not resigned to having to compete with Microsoft’s subscription service”, collect VGC. As Sony pointed out that COD influenced the choice of consoles, Microsoft responds: “The PlayStation has a base set by players faithful to the mark.”

“The extreme conclusion that Call of Duty is a “game category unto itself” is simply unjustifiable under any quantitative or qualitative analysis,” says Microsoft. Microsoft also exposes 4 reasons why you are against Sony’s claim that including Activision Blizzard games in Game Pass is anti-competitive.

Microsoft’s strategy is not to take content away from players, as Call of Duty will still be on PlayStation .



. Statistics indicate that users believe that subscribing to subscription services is another way to pay for the games.



for the games. The statements of Sony deny the nature of subscription services in addition to the fact that PlayStation already has PS Plus Extra and Premium.



in addition to the fact that PlayStation already has PS Plus Extra and Premium. There is on the market other similar services whose content is not on Xbox.



In any case, Microsoft ends its response to the Japanese company by pointing out that removing Call of Duty from PlayStation would not be commercially viable. it would only be economically profitable if a large number of players switch to Xbox, since the almost 70,000 million disbursed by Activision Blizzard have to be amortized.

