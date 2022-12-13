Microsoft stated that the ftc extension has ignored his offers to ensure the availability of call of Duty on other platforms, in the event that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was approved by international antitrust commissions.

We know that Sony has been offered a 10-year deal for Call of Duty and the same happened with Nintendo, but apparently the Federal Trade Commission he didn’t even want to sit at a table with the Redmond house to consider these factors and reach an agreement.

“The thing that bugs me is not that we will have to present the case to a judge in a court of law, because I have great faith in our reasons,” said Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, during the annual meeting with investors.

“No, what annoys me is that the FTC didn’t even give us the opportunity to sit down at a table with their staff, at least to discuss our proposal and see if it could be a solution to the problem.”

As you certainly know, a few days ago the FTC decided to take Microsoft to court to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, apparently concerned by the possibility that the company could gain an undue competitive advantage from this operation.