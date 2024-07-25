Last week there was a very strong world event, and that was the fall of devices that were supported by the operating system of Windowsand that was mainly due to a botched update by the cybersecurity company called CrowdStrike. And now that everything has been resolved, Microsoft has issued a rather serious statement, as they blame the European Union government for this incident due to an agreement that has not been renewed since 2009.

A spokesperson commented to The Wall Street Journal that the company cannot legally block its operating system in the same way that it does Manzana due to an agreement it reached with the European Commission following a complaint. In 2009, Microsoft agreed that it would give security software makers the same level of access to Windows.

It was suggested that limiting third-party access to the operating system core could have prevented this problem. However, the agreement with the European Comission is designed to ensure a competitive and open environment for software developers. More details on the incident are expected in statements from George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, before him U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee in the following days.

Microsoft and CrowdStrike confirmed that the issue was caused by a proprietary update that went wrong, debunking rumors of a cyberattack. The bug was critical enough to cause a temporary global outage, affecting some airline companies, slot machines, banking apps, and even convenience stores.

