Microsoft has accused Russian hackers of taking over the source code of their programs. The American company announced this in its blog on Thursday, December 31st.

According to Microsoft, hackers gained access to the source code of not all programs, but only parts of it. At the same time, it is clarified that they did not manage to take possession of user data.

On December 14, The Washington Post reported that a group of hackers, backed by a foreign government, allegedly for a long time injected malware into the system of US government institutions, and was able to gain access to the system of the US Treasury and the State Department and more than a dozen other departments.

At the same time, Washington blamed Moscow for the incident. No evidence was presented. Russia categorically denied the charges, noting that it had nothing to do with any cybercrimes.

US President Donald Trump was also skeptical about the accusations against Russia. He noted that the media blame Moscow for any situation. In addition, the president is confident that the scale of the cyberattack is exaggerated. In his opinion, China may be behind the incident.

On December 24, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov also announced that the Russian Federation was not involved in hacker attacks on American departments. According to him, the messages appearing in the States are unreliable.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the US accusations that the Russian Federation was involved in a hacker attack on the country’s federal departments were unsubstantiated.