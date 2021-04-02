Microsoft has announced a massive outage in its suite of Microsoft 365 web services.

“We are investigating an issue in connection with which users cannot access the services and functions of Microsoft 365,” – said in a statement in Twitter April 2.

In a separate message, it is said that the work of some Microsoft 365 services has been restored, problems in others have been partially fixed.

