Wt is the case with a big move: Not everything goes smoothly, some things break, and some things remain in the past because they are not compatible with the new future. We had a move that wasn’t that big at all, from a small Mac notebook to a full-fledged Mac Studio, i.e. a desktop computer. What could possibly go wrong? Update the Timemachine backup on the old notebook and transfer it to the new device. No witchcraft. But we wanted a fresh start and not carrying all the ballast of the back-up shoals with us. Every few years you should make a radical break with the old database and start from scratch. The technology community calls this Clean Install.

So the strategy was: The new Mac Studio is freshly prepared, every app is reinstalled, and your own user data is in the cloud anyway, so it can be easily transferred from one PC to the next. However, implementation was not that easy. In this case, the cloud is Onedrive from Microsoft. A completely sufficient terabyte of memory is part of the Microsoft 365 Office package, and Onedrive has the huge advantage that it runs in both operating system worlds. What is created or updated on the Windows computer automatically arrives in the Apple world.