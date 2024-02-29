Despite all the positive aspects of the switch, memory is not one of them. Unlike consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series Now, It is precisely this point that has started a new wave of rumors related to the successor to Nintendo's current platform.

Recently, Samsung announced its new line of microSD memories, which will not only offer up to 1 TB of memory, but will be much faster. What is striking in this section is that the official statement mentions that This product is the result of a collaboration with a famous client, whose identity has not been provided. This is what was said about it:

“In an industry first, Samsung has introduced a new high-performance microSD card based on the SD Express interface. The development was the result of a successful collaboration with a client to create a customized product.”

Thus, There has been speculation that this “successful collaborator” is Nintendo. As you may know, the Switch 2 is expected to still use microSD memory cards to expand storage. In this way, Samsung's new products would be perfect for this console, and considering that they will be available at the end of 2024, this will give the public and companies enough time to get a memory before the supposed arrival of the hardware in the first quarter. of 2025.

At the moment, neither of the two companies has confirmed Nintendo's participation in this product, although it is very likely that Samsung considered the successor to the Switch for the creation of its new memories. On related topics, the new Nintendo Switch update is now available. Likewise, Nintendo is suing the creators of Yuzu.

Editor's Note:

Memory is a problem for the Nintendo Switch, but it is not something that serious. At the moment it is easy to get 128GB memory, which is more than enough for most gamers. However, I expect the initial storage of the Switch 2 to be, at a minimum, greater than 64 GB.

Via: Go Nintendo