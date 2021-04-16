The representatives of the European Union and the United Kingdom – Maros Sefcovic and David Frost – have identified the issues that pose the most difficulties in the implementation of the Irish Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement, and want to “intensify” the negotiation. The statement released after their meeting suggests that there is no significant convergence of the views of both parties.

The ‘Brexit’ was agreed by establishing a special zone in Northern Ireland, which maintains its membership of the Community market and is also integrated into the British one after the separation. Border controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, necessary to maintain this system, have created difficulties for trade, which previously ran without customs barriers, except in the transport of live animals.

The introduction of the controls has provoked a strong reaction from pro-British unionists in the northern region, who see them as a constitutional fracture, because they create barriers within the United Kingdom and favor the integration of its economy with that of the Republic of Ireland. The latest data from the Dublin central bank show notable increases in trade between the two Ireland.

Trade drop



However, the exchange between the United Kingdom and the European Union has decreased notably after the ‘Brexit’. Although the fall in exports to the EU in February was less than in January, the two-month calculation carried out by Eurostat shows a decrease of 20.2% compared to the 2020 figures. The reduction in British imports from the EU market it was 47%. The balance is an increase in the UK’s trade deficit with the EU.

The protest against the Protocol was the excuse for the disturbances in different parts of Northern Ireland, in the twelve days preceding the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, last Friday. The incidents, carried out by adolescents and young people, were encouraged by loyalist groups (radical unionists associated with violence and often also common crime). The region expects the unrest to resume after the funeral for the duke, which takes place this Saturday.