The United Arab Emirates University is preparing to launch a doctoral program in the environment and ecological systems, next academic year, and the university has strengthened its campus with an energy monitoring system in 42 campus buildings, to save energy. The Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at the University, Dr. Ahmed Murad, confirmed that the university contributes to the state’s efforts to preserve the environment and promote sustainability through scientific research. , Renewable energy and sustainability.





