The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai confirmed that the Corona pandemic and distance education did not affect the implementation of the “Rahal” program in private schools in the emirate that implement the program, and the number of students joining the current academic year program reached 1084, indicating that the impact of “Rahal »On school fees differs from one school to another, and in agreement with the students’ parents, as some schools are not affected by their fees because of the program, because the cost of the student enrolled has not witnessed an increase or decrease. Schools have reduced the fees for students affiliated with the program, and schools have increased their fees, because of Program application.

Head of Creativity, Happiness and Innovation at the Authority, Hind Al Mualla, stated that the “Rahal” program is available for schools that want to join it, and it is held within one academic year, to ensure that students’ joining the program does not affect their academic progress, and in some schools the program is designed for a semester. One student, pointing out that the authority provides all private schools in the emirate with the opportunity to present “Rahal” for their students, and that the schools have flexibility and willingness to respond to the needs of their students in an innovative way.

Al-Mualla told “Emirates Today” that the implementation of the “Rahal” program differs from one school to another, as there is a school that designs the program for one student, and another designs it for a group of students, and a third designs it for a whole division, and some schools aim to increase practical training for a number of its students. And «Rahal» helps her to implement this, pointing out that schools implemented the program to reduce the number of working days for students from five days a week to three and a half days, and the student chooses the practical experience he wants to acquire and apply it in the remaining day and a half. Al-Mualla added that this practical training may include arts, sports, or scientific subjects for further study in them, in addition to training in skills required by certain universities, and the student wants to qualify therein to enroll in one of these universities. Also, “Rahhal” schools apply to provide the needs of students wishing to enter. The field of entrepreneurship, and it is applied by schools for students of determination who wish to spend more time outside of school, taking care of specialized centers or otherwise, and at the same time their families fear that they will drop out of school.

She emphasized that most of the schools that joined “Rahal” are distinguished by the quality of their education, and their evaluation is no less than “good”. These schools aim to implement some programs that may not be able to implement them due to some regulations. Therefore, joining “Rahal” facilitates the implementation of these programs.

Al-Mualla stated that joining the “Rahal” program is optional for schools, and no school will be obligated to enter it, because it is a program dedicated to schools that have innovative ideas that they want to present to their students, but regulations at the present time prevent them from that, and “Rahhal” is considered the implementer to implement these ideas .

Requirement to apply «Rahal»

Head of Creativity, Happiness and Innovation at the Knowledge Authority, Hind Al Mualla, stated that the most important condition for accepting the school’s application to join the “Rahal” program is that there is an obstacle preventing the school from implementing its creative and innovative ideas without entering the program, with the necessity of an agreement between the school and students’ families to apply the program.

She indicated that many families of students of private schools in other emirates communicate with the authority and express their desire to implement “Rahal” in their children’s schools, but no other educational body has contacted the authority to discuss the implementation of the experiment.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

