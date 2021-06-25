• innovators

Four female students from the High School of Applied Technology in Falaj Al Mualla in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain have created a device to extract toxic gases from the air, and treat them using some chemical solutions, with the aim of converting them into environmentally friendly products that can be used in various applications in a safe and clean manner.

The project supervisor, Engineer Bahaa Sheikh Saleh, told “Emirates Today” that the students, Mahra Obaid, Azza Moaded, Mira Jassem and Fatima Sultan, in the twelfth grade, took three months to implement the project, adding that many countries suffer from harmful gas emissions. Negatively affect the environment and the lives of individuals, including gases that contain carbon compounds, such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and other harmful gases. The students came up with a device that converts these gases into environmentally friendly products.

He stated that the project, which the students called “The Gas Dome”, consists of a gas sensor that can be adjusted according to the type of gas to be converted into an environmentally friendly material, a vaporizer for chemical washing, a washing bell in which the gas is collected and washed, and a microprocessor that controls the gas valves. .

He explained that the sensor in the device senses harmful gases, and sends the information to the microprocessor, which determines the gas to be entered into the washing bell, to convert it into a useful product, adding that “when the amount of harmful gas in the atmosphere is appropriate, the microprocessor instructs the gas valves to enter it into the washing bell, The microprocessor operates a device that vaporizes the chemical that will wash the harmful gas and turn it into a dough-like substance that can be dried, to make other materials such as insulation materials or industrial soil that can be used for agriculture or other applications.

He pointed out that all components of the project are recycled from the local environment, so that the project is completely environmentally friendly, pointing out that the students completed the project during the distance study period.



