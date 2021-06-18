• Innovators

Three female citizen students have come up with a system for producing clean energy using a “magnet”, which provides a sustainable lighting system. They named the system “sustainable magnetic lighting”, with the aim of increasing the production of renewable and clean energy for all members of society.

During the presentation of the project, during the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival previously organized by the Ministry of Education in Dubai, the students Noor Al-Abdouli, Kholoud Al-Suraidi and Hind Al-Yamahi said that the “sustainable magnetic lighting” project consists of two charges, negative and positive, that produce energy automatically through Using a magnet, the electrical energy produced is then stored in special batteries.

The students added that they implemented the project, which was supervised by their teacher, Hind Al-Abdouli, during three months of study, research, building and testing the device, with the aim of participating in the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival competition.

The students said in the presentation during the festival that “the project aims to reduce environmental pollution resulting from burning fossil fuels used to produce electricity, and helps expand infrastructure and technology, in order to provide sustainable modern energy services for all, and enhance international cooperation, in order to facilitate Access to clean energy research and technology, and reduce dependence on other environmental energy.”

The students pointed out that they chose the “Sustainable Magnetic Lighting” project, in line with the state’s strategies that aim to rely on renewable and clean energy, in addition to the importance of searching for ways to find alternatives to generate renewable energy, noting that “magnets” are a clean, safe and inexpensive way to transmit electric current. .

The students stated that the project won the admiration of the evaluation committee and officials of the Ministry of Education, and they noted the great support they received from the school administration and the teacher supervising the project.



