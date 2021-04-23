Three citizen students succeeded in treating wastewater in a modified and less expensive way, using electrochemistry, with the aim of finding another source of water, and contributing to the preservation of the environment by making use of wastewater in a proper manner.

Student Ali Omar Al-Jabri explained, to “Emirates Today”, the method of using an electrochemical compound in wastewater treatment, saying that they conducted an experiment on using this compound to remove sewage impurities through electrocoagulation, explaining that “the compound is added to The water, which we pass through an electric current (inside a hydroelectric cell), which leads to the separation of impurities from the water components (hydrogen and oxygen), then floats on the surface of the water, and the water is filtered using filter paper, followed by storing the water in tanks for analytical tests. , To determine the extent of its purity and quality, using a special device for that ».

He added that he participated with his colleagues Abdullah Saqr Al Zaabi and Muhammad Alawi Al-Braiki in implementing the project, which took about four weeks of research and experiment in the laboratories, adding that the treatment method that the team reached is less expensive than other methods, which rely on evaporation to treat wastewater.

He pointed out that the team participated in the project in the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival organized by the Ministry of Education, in February 2020, in Dubai, and the project was praised by the Evaluation Committee.





