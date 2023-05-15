Our lifestyle today would hardly be possible without the help of satellites. Many of the activities we carry out today on Earth depend heavily on these objects that are many kilometers from our heads: from controlling forest fires, deforestation and the temperature of the sea surface, to allowing connections to new mobile technologies, such as 5G, in hard-to-reach areas.

The new generation of lower-cost, miniature satellites being launched into low orbits (between 500 and 1,000 kilometers from Earth) by companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and UK-based OneWeb make it clear this growing trend.

Less is more

These satellites can be the size of a shoebox or even smaller, and yet some of them are capable of tracking the entire land mass of the planet in unprecedented detail. In the next decade it is expected that they will be launched more than 2,500 minisatellites per year on average.

To get them into orbit as cheaply as possible, small satellites are often carried on large rockets as part of shared missions. The development of smaller rockets will allow faster and more personalized access to space, which may open the market to a greater number of specialized providers.

“Small satellites can travel in large shuttles, but this poses problems, such as the long time it takes to put them into orbit, since you have to reserve a space well in advance and wait for the shuttle to go to the exact place where you they want to place the satellites”, explains Xavier Llairó, commercial director and co-founder of Pangea Aerospace in Barcelona, ​​Spain. “The companies that own these satellites need access to space in a personalized way.”

The project RRTB, funded by the EU and run by Pangea, has been trying to find more cost-effective ways to launch small rockets that carry satellites weighing up to 500 kilograms into space. It is expected to have an engine ready for use before 2025.

More information

The key is to find ways to reuse these microshuttles while minimizing the impact they are exposed to when re-entering Earth’s atmosphere and allowing them to land safely. In addition, using the shuttles more than once would also allow us to be more respectful of the environment.

“Thanks to this reuse, the investment is lower, fewer means of production are used and the launch frequency can be increased,” explains Llairó. As indicated by the RRTB project, which will end this month after three years in operation, right now in Europe there is still no proven method to achieve these objectives.

First section

The RRTB project has had as its central focus the reuse of the first section or first part of the rocket, located at its base. This is the section responsible for generating most of the momentum immediately after launch, after which it breaks off and falls back to Earth, often into the ocean. The other sections of the rocket, with a lighter weight, continue to advance through space until their payload is placed in orbit.

This first section is often damaged not only during its high-speed descent through Earth’s atmosphere, but also from seawater. The difficulties and costs of recovering it and returning it to the launch site can cause more problems than solutions. “When it falls into the water, it becomes extremely difficult to reuse it,” says Llairó.

According to him, the solution is to find a way by which the first section of the rocket safely re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere and lands at a docking station near the launch site or on a floating base. At the same time, the design of the shuttle must allow a sufficiently large payload for the operation to be economically viable.

To find ways to reduce the damage microshuttles sustain upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and during landing, the RRTB team has conducted wind tunnel tests on a scaled-down microrocket model.

The main objective of these microlaunchers is, according to Llairó, to prevent the engine from having to be turned on to re-enter the atmosphere. By reducing the weight of the fuel required, this would allow the shuttles to carry a higher initial payload.

a new nozzle

The team experienced difficulties in their research when the rocket featured a traditional bell-shaped nozzle around the engine, but found more promising results using a conical shape. This nozzle type aerospike It contributes to distributing the heat, so that the impact to which the rocket is subjected is less.

“It allows it to enter the atmosphere more smoothly,” says Llairó. “This is not only applicable to small shuttles, but also to larger ones. It was an unexpected find, since we were not initially looking for something like this.”

Although the engines aerospike they also consume less fuel than traditional engines, explains Llairó, whose benefits have so far been eclipsed by the complexities and costs of their engineering, to which must be included the difficulties of cooling them. However, techniques like 3D printing, like the one used by Pangea, are making them more viable.

“The technology aerospike it will change the way we will get to space and how we will return to Earth”, says Llairó. “It is an essential factor for the reusability of the rockets.” In the meantime, he points out, the engine the team plans to use will use bio-based methane as a propellant.

Efforts are also being made to make the different parts of the rockets more reusable, using, for example, aluminum-based materials for fuel tanks.

“The goal is for most of the rockets to land safely and for as many components as possible to be reused so that the operation is viable from an economic point of view,” Llairó explains.

preparing the launch

If, on the one hand, RRTB has focused on the reusability of rockets, UK-based aerospace company Orbex is preparing to launch its own lightweight and eco-friendly micro-launcher.

Under the project PRIME, funded by the EU, Orbex unveiled a prototype of its 19-metre-tall rocket in May last year, which will become Europe’s first fully orbital shuttle for small satellites. The rocket has also been designed with the aim of reusing the parts that are recovered and that have not burned up in the atmosphere. While Orbex hasn’t revealed anything about it yet, a company spokesperson said the method is “completely novel.”

From Orbex it is expected that the Prime rocket can be launched this year for the first time, waiting to meet certain prerequisites, such as being granted a launch license. “We have already sold several seats to commercial satellite providers, but we have not yet announced our maiden launch date,” said Chris Larmour, Orbex CEO. Larmour was also coordinator of the PRIME project, which lasted for three years, until June 2022.

A greener rocket

The rocket will use clean biopropane-based fuel, a by-product of biodiesel, which is a type of fuel obtained from sources such as used vegetable oils and cooking oil.

It will be combined with liquid oxygen, a “cryogenic propellant”; that is, a gas cooled to sub-zero temperatures and condensed to become a highly combustible liquid. With these measurements, the rocket would reduce carbon emissions by up to 96% compared to shuttles of similar size powered by fossil fuels. “Orbex’s Prime rocket, powered by renewable biofuel, will be the most environmentally friendly rocket ever,” says Larmour.

The fuel tanks have been made of carbon fiber, which allows combining great resistance with low weight.

Orbex estimates that the Prime rocket weighs 30% less than traditional launchers, contributing to greater efficiency and higher throughput, two vital aspects for small satellites. In addition, the rocket has been designed in such a way that it does not leave any type of residue on Earth or in orbit. The company plans to launch up to 12 rockets a year from its Sutherland space center on the north coast of Scotland. The space center is also expected to be carbon neutral, both in its construction and in its operation.

Its relative proximity to Glasgow will help take advantage of the area’s thriving space industry, with more satellites being manufactured than anywhere else in Europe. Orbex believes that this will provide the right context for players in the region to launch their satellites into space.

“The satellite industry and its need for shuttles to place satellites in specific orbits have grown in recent years and will continue to do so exponentially,” Larmour notes. “This creates a very high demand for sustainable and specific launches for minisatellites.”

The research described in this article has been supported by EU funds. Article originally published in Horizonthe European Union Magazine for Research and Innovation.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.