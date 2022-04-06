A new studywhich will be published in the journal Science of the Total Environmentnoted for the first time lmicroplastic pollution in the lungsto be exact in the depth of the lung tissue of human beings living.

From the top of the highest mountain to the depths of the ocean floor, this planet of ours is now practically covered with a thin layer of plastictiny fragments of the substance abound in the water we drink, in the condiments with which we flavor our food, in the air we breathe and, as we have recently documented, have been found even in our bloodwhich makes this new study of microplastics in the lungs a little less surprising, if no less worrying.

“Microplastics were previously found in human cadavers autopsy samples”

stated in a declaration L’lead author Laura Sadofskyprofessor of respiratory medicine at Hull York Medical School, who later added:

“[Questo] it is the first robust study to show microplastics in the lungs of living people ”.

How the study of microplastics in the lungs developed

The research used lung tissue samples from live patients who were undergoing surgical procedures as part of their routine care, although surgeons at nearby Castle Hill Hospital in East Yorkshire made sure to send healthy samples rather than actual fragments to the team. of patients who were about to go under the knife.

Out of 13 samples, an impressive 11 contained microplastics in the lungs, with the most common types being pieces of PET, used to make beverage bottles, polypropylene which is used for plastic packaging and tubing, and finally resin, which is often used as an adhesive or sealant.

“We didn’t expect to find as many particles in the lower regions of the lungs, or particles of the size we found. It is surprising because the airways are smaller in the lower parts of the lungs and we would have expected particles of this size to be filtered or trapped before getting that deep. “

Sadofsky said.

Interestingly, the only specimens that escaped microplastic infiltration were from donors, whereupon the team thought this may be due to the fact that men have larger lungs, and therefore larger airways, but given the small size. of the study, claim that Further investigation is needed before firm conclusions can be drawn.

With their study now ready for publication, those future studies should now be possible, and with humans being bombarded with microplastics virtually every day of their lives, potentially starting before they are even born, there could be an answer to the problems. effects of this constant exposure, which today are still unknown in detail. With their new article, however, Sadofsky and his colleagues have produced more than just a troubling accusation of how ubiquitous microplastic pollution has become: have taken an important first step in understanding what all this plastic pollution is doing to the world.

“These data provide a major advance in the field of air pollution, microplastics and human health”, “The characterization of the types and levels of microplastics we have found can now provide realistic conditions for laboratory exposure experiments with the goal to determine the impacts on health “.

Sadofsky said.

