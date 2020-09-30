D.he problem with plastic: it is hardly or not at all biodegradable. Very few organisms are known that can decompose it and feed it back into the material cycle. Plastic therefore does not disappear, it only breaks down into smaller and smaller parts under the influence of sunlight, salt water, heat and mechanical stress. For example, researchers estimate the half-life of PET bottles that end up in the ocean to be 58 years and that of pipes to be 1200 years.

Does microplastic accumulate in the human body?

Microplastics are found in animals. The question that arises: is it already in us? In 2018, Austrian scientists from the Federal Environment Agency and the Medical University of Vienna examined eight subjects – and found what they were looking for.