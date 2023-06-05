Genoa – Forty thousand particles per square kilometre: there are now precise numbers that quantify the increasingly massive presence of microplastics in the Ligurian Sea. And the figure, which is already worrying, is only the tip of the iceberg: the forty thousand microplastic particles per square kilometer of sea concern, in fact, only the part of the surface where water samples are taken. Not the backdrops, in short. Not the depths. That is: the quantification of microplastics on the surface is the first, very important, piece, of course. But there is much more, still.

Sampling of surface microplastics with manta ray net: the net is towed at a speed of 1-2 knots for 20 minutes, collecting objects between 330 micrometers and 5 millimeters in size from the sea surface

Yesterday, June 5, it was there World Environment Day: Established 51 years ago, this year has put the fight against plastic pollution at the center of the agenda as part of the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign. In this compound Arpal – the regional agency for the protection of the Ligurian environment – outlined the photograph of the Ligurian Sea. It is not good in the Mediterranean and, similarly, the data are not good for our waters either. And there is an impressive image: a microscope lens that focuses dozens and dozens of small pieces – of different shapes, colours, sizes – pulled up, all of them, in a single “catch”.



Microplastics collected during a “particularly rich” screening, after sorting in the laboratory

Arpal, in particular, is the leader of the Tyrrhenian sub-region for carrying out the monitoring envisaged by the European Union Directive on marine strategy precisely on plastics and microplastics in the sea, seabed and beaches.

“Since 2015, as the Arpal Sea Center we have been involved in monitoring and cataloging particles of plastic material ranging in size from 330 micrometers to 5 millimeters that we find on the surface of the sea – he explains Alexander Dagnino, technician of the Centro Mare of the Ligurian regional agency for the protection of the environment – ​​we work with a particular tool, a small net which, having a shape similar to a manta ray, is exactly called that. The net, towed at a speed of 1 or 2 knots, for about twenty minutes, collects what is present in the water with dimensions between 330 micrometres and 5 millimetres».



A rusty barrel lies on the muddy bottom of the Bisagno canyon

There are four areas of Liguria where the manta net comes into action with the technicians of the Centro Mare di Arpal. Four withdrawal points deliberately very different from each other: they are Voltri, Portofino, Punta Mesco and Vado Ligure. Not only that: water withdrawals, in each of the four zones, are made at three different distances from the coast: half a mile, a mile and a half and six miles away.

«The four sampling points represent different situations from port and operational areas, and I am thinking of Vado Ligure and Voltri and protected areas such as the Portofino and Punta Mesco Marine Protected Area even if, for the latter, the important issue is seeing the ‘influence of what is transported into the sea by the river Magra» also states Dagnino.



A colony of the yellow madrepora Dendrophyllia cornigera on the Secca del Mantice across Savona at a depth of 80 metres. Numerous entangled lines are visible on the colony, a sign that the area is heavily frequented by sport and artisanal fishermen

Every microplastic is classified according to its shape – is it a filament? Is it spherical? – and its colour. «The filaments are above all residues of fishing lines – always says the technician of the Arpal Sea Center – and specific work is also underway with colleagues in the chemical laboratory to trace the origin of all the fragments found. A lot depends above all on the currents on the concentrations and areas ».

In the latest Slow Fish, which closed its doors on Sunday in Genoa with a record number of visitors, the founder of Slow Food Charles Petrini made a strong appeal asking everyone to stop using single-use plastics and bringing a terrifying and concrete figure: «The University of Sydney has estimated that each of us, every month and a half, eats the equivalent of a card of plastic credit. This is because plastic is now everywhere. It’s time to say enough.”

The quantification of microplastics in the Ligurian Sea follows “what is recorded in the other Italian regions and the data of Ispra, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research” further highlights, from Arpal.

Not just microplastics: mapping is underway with Distav, the Department of Earth, Environmental and Life Sciences of the University of Genoa and, in particular, the Rov (Remotely Operated Vehicle) robot also with regard to the plastics – not micro – on the seabed. Between nets and lots of waste.

JUNE 8, WWF IN THE FIELD ALSO IN LAVAGNA AND LERICI

And just to clean up the beaches and the sea from plastics, Ri-Party-amo, an initiative organized by WWF, Intesa Sanpaolo and Jova Beach Party on the occasion of World Oceans Day, returns to Italian beaches, including those in Genoa, on 8 June. 8 June. The event was born with the aim of cleaning 20 million square meters of plastic and restoring and protecting fragile environments. Five regions are involved in the initiative – Campania, Lazio, Liguria, Puglia and Tuscany – which has appointments scheduled on the beaches of Lavagna and Lerici and then on the Island of Elba, Ostia, Pozzuoli, the Tremiti Islands. The cleaning activities will take place under the guidance of WWF divers and expert volunteers.