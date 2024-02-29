Microplastics | Microplastics were found at the bottom of Latvian lakes in the 1730s deposition – plastics were not even manufactured then

Plastic hits seem to be getting washed up everywhere. The discovery in Latvia also affects how the new geological era, the Anthropocene, is defined.

Microplastics has been found in more and more new places in the 21st century. The concern about them once started when plastic accumulated in the intestines of fish.

Microplastics have since been found in our bodies, even in women's placentas. It's in the oceans. It's in the atmosphere.

Bits of plastic have been found even in the isolated Antarctic, where the wind takes them.

Not all the dangers of microplastics are known. And not exactly how many of them there are, for example, in our body.

Plastics manufacturing accelerated especially after the Second World War.

However, microplastics have now been found at the bottom of lakes in deposits that slowly formed in the first half of the 18th century.

Back then, they didn't know how to make plastics yet. So the discovery tells us that small bits of plastic can get stuck even in environments that have never been affected by modern humans.

A group of European researchers discovered the plastics when they were studying the sediments of three Latvian lakes, i.e. the bottom layers of the lakes.

Plastic bugs were found in three lakes in Latvia. The names of the lakes are Seksu, Pinku and Usmas and they are located in the central and northwestern parts of Latvia.

The science journal reports on the findings Science Advances.

Of the lakes from the bottom, the researchers were looking for a new geological era, or epoch, the anthropocene, characters. The length of an epoch varies in geology from thousands of years to tens of millions of years.

The silts and ashes of the lake deposits bind the substances of the atmosphere and soil of the time.

The interpretation of the distribution of microplastics in sediments is unclear. Plastics do not accurately indicate the beginning of the Anthropocene, the researchers write.

The Anthropocene is the result of a long reflection. It was already presented in the 1980s, when people began to realize that humans are changing nature in a way that affects and is visible everywhere.

Plastics were a strong candidate as an indicator of the Anthropocene until recently. They were considered a convincing example that the Anthropocene, or the “age of primitive man”, has changed nature in a way that can be seen.

Geologists have already determined that the Anthropocene epoch begins in the 1950s. The period was decided by the working group of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGF) considering the Anthropocene.

Plastic has been abandoned now. The discovery of plastics from the 18th century deposits was a big surprise.

Besides plastic, there are of course other indicators of the Anthropocene, such as isotopes of elements created from nuclear tests. Experiments began on a large scale in the 1950s.

From the Anthropocene will probably be decided already next autumn. It will be officially voted on International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS).

For geologists, naming is a big deal, because geological eras are not named every other year.

Now we are geologically living in the Holocene, to be more precise meghalaya period. It started 4,200 years ago.