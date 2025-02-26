Every sip that overlooks a Plastic straw Not only does it contribute to environmental pollution, but it could also be leaving tiny particles in your body, even in your brain.

A recent study published in ‘Nature Medicine’ has revealed alarming evidence on the accumulation of microplastics in vital human organs. This revelation occurred a few days before the president of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an executive order to reverse the prohibition of plastic straws and eliminate paper.

Omnipresent particles

In the category of microplastics those plastic particles enter that They measure less than 5 millimeters in diameter. The so -called nanoplastic are even smaller, with a Lower size to a micrometer (The thousandth part of a millimeter). Due to their tiny scale, they have the ability to cross biological barriers: it is estimated that an average person could ingest tens of thousands of microplastic particles a year.

The microplastics and nanoplastic have been detected in virtually all the ecosystems of the planet, from the oceans to the air we breathe. Its main sources include plastic waste in the environment, such as bottles, straws, bags and containersthat over time they fragment in tiny particles.









The Synthetic clothesmade with materials such as polyester and nylon, releases plastic microfibers with each wash, coming to detach hundreds of thousands of these fibers in a single load of clothing. They are also present in some personal care products, such as exfoliants, dental pasta and cleaners They contain plastic microspheres.

Another important source is the wear of Automobile tiresthat releases plastic particles on the roads. In the maritime field, the Fishing nets, strings and other plastic equipment They degrade in the ocean, generating microplastics that affect marine fauna and eventually enter the food chain.

In addition, food containers and Plastic bottles They can produce tiny particles over time, polluting what we consume. Even urban air contains microplastics suspended in dust, which means that we also inhale them daily.

How do they enter the body?

Microplastics can enter the body through food and water intake, inhalation of particles suspended in the air and, possibly, absorption through the skin. The most studied route is ingestion, since these pollutants have been detected in bottled and tap water, in seafood and fish that ingest them from the environment, in table salt and even in fruits and vegetables that can absorb plastic particles through the soil and irrigation water.

In addition, the use of containers and plastic utensils to store or heat food can transfer nanoparticles to what we consume.

Inhalation is another exposure. The synthetic fibers of the clothes, the dust inside and the emissions generated by the friction of tires on roads can release tiny particles. Microplastics have been found in the lungs of living people, which suggests that they can stay in the respiratory system and, in some cases, migrate to the bloodstream and reach other organs.

Although the specific effects on the respiratory system are still under study, the presence of these particles in the lungs generates concerns about possible inflammatory reactions and respiratory problems.

Finally, although the skin is an effective barrier, some studies have raised the possibility that smaller nanoplastic ones can cross it, especially if there are injuries or if they are in cosmetic products such as creams and exfoliants.

There is also concern that contact with microplastic contaminated water, such as ocean and rivers, can be another source of dermal exposure. However, evidence on penetration is still limited.

The impact on the brain

Once inside the organism, microplastics can enter the bloodstream and reach vital organs such as the liver, kidneys and heart.

The brain, protected by the hematoencephalic barrier, has traditionally been considered a safe environment against many toxins, external particles and microorganisms. However, the aforementioned research has revealed that certain nanoplasticdue to its tiny chemical size and composition, They can reach brain tissue.

In fact, recent data indicates that microplastics concentrations in the brain may be higher than in other organs, which suggests a preferential accumulation or a lower elimination capacity in this region. It has been proposed that the transport of these particles can occur Through blood circulation or even through migration along the olfactory nerve From the nasal cavity.

Once these particles cross the blood brain barrier, they can alter cell balance and trigger adverse responses. The main mechanisms involved include oxidative damage and cellular stress, inflammation and activation of the immune system, as well as possible associations with neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

Study data published in ‘Nature Medicine’ indicate that microplastics can generate a Prooxidant in the brainfavoring damage to protein, lipids and neuronal DNA. This can compromise the integrity of brain cells, alter neuronal signage and predispose to cell death.

In addition, some particles contain Chemical additives that can interfere with fundamental cellular processes. It has been observed that exposure to these substances in animal models alters synaptic plasticity and affects cognitive function.

The presence of microplastics in the brain seems to chronically activate microglia cells, specialized in the cerebral immune response, triggering a sustained inflammatory response. The aforementioned research suggests that high levels of these particles can increase inflammation markers, which could contribute to progressive neuronal deterioration and the alteration of neuronal circuits essential for memory and learning.

One of the most worrisome findings in microplastic research is its possible relationship with neurodegenerative diseases, since its concentration was greater in brains of people with dementia.

Although it has not been determined whether there is a causal relationship in humans between microplastics and dementia, chronic inflammation, oxidative stress and disruption in neuronal communication are key mechanisms in neurodegenerative ailments such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Strategies to reduce exposure

While the human body has natural detoxification and removal mechanisms of strange substances, such as lymphatic system and liver and renal processes, it is not clear to what extent microplastics can handle. The most effective strategy is currently minimizing exposure.

Given the growing concern about the presence of microplastics in food, especially in marine products, Should we stop eating fish and seafood? Definitely not. They are essential sources of proteins, omega-3 fatty acids and other key nutrients for brain and cardiovascular health.

However, we can reduce the intake of microplastics from these products. For example, it is recommended Wash fish well and remove its digestive tract and abdomen Before consuming it, since more microplastics accumulate in these tissues. Opt for smaller fishsuch as sardines and anchovies, it is another good strategy, since large specimens usually accumulate more pollutants throughout the trophic chain.

It is also important to choose products of sustainable origin and with certifications that prioritize the health of the oceans, avoid the consumption of filter seafood such as mussels and oysters and prefer containers and free packaging of plastics.

Secondly, to minimize inhalation risk, it is recommended to use high -performance air purifiers capable of capturing suspended particles, avoiding heat or liquids in plastic containers and reduce the use of synthetic textiles such as polyester and nylon. OPT FOR NATURAL FIBERS As cotton, wool and silk it can be a safer alternative. It is also recommended to aspire dust instead of sweeping and correctly eliminating plastic waste.

At the individual level, some additional measures include reducing the use of plastic vessels and straws, avoiding toys with high content of this material, minimizing the consumption of ultraprocessed foods and promoting education on the environmental impact of plastics.

A matter of all

From a more global perspective, reducing microplastic pollution requires changes at the level of consumer policies and practices. The promotion of sustainable fishing practices and the use of guides such as Watch can help choose safer sources of marine products.

Likewise, supporting the prohibition of single -use plastics and promoting the use of recycled materials from oceanic waste can contribute to reducing the amount of microplastics in ecosystems and, ultimately, in our bodies.

Because, in short, recent findings on the presence of microplastics in human organs reinforce an undeniable reality: these particles are everywhere and They can infiltrate biological systems with still unknown consequences. A joint effort between the scientific community, political leaders and the general public is fundamental.

However, measures such as the promulgated in the United States seem to go in the opposite direction. The question is no longer whether microplastics are in our bodies, but what we are willing to do about it.

