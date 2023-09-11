Microplastics are small plastic particles measuring less than 5 millimeters in diameter. These particles can be the result of fragmentation of larger plastic objects, such as bottles or bags, due to the action of the sun, wind and sea waves. Additionally, they can arise from smaller plastic products such as microbeads used in personal care products or from the breakdown of synthetic fabrics when washing clothes.

THE Suzuki outboard engines adopt the system #lavalacqua (Suzuki Micro Plastic Collector), which provides a device filtering to clean the water from microplastics. This technology is standard on Suzuki outboard engines DF140BG, DF115BG, DF140B, DF115B And DF100C. The system #lavalacqua is also offered as accessory on these models prior to 2022, which originally do not provide it.

What are microplastics

Microplastics can be divided into two main categories:

Primary microplastics: they are plastic particles specifically created to be small, like the plastic microbeads used in personal care products such as exfoliants and facial cleansers. Secondary microplastics: are particles that form from larger plastic objects due to physical and chemical deterioration due to exposure to the elements. For example, a plastic bottle that disintegrates in the sea will give rise to secondary microplastics.

The cycle of microplastics in the sea, from origin to entry into the human food cycle.

Microplastics have become a major environmental concern because they can accumulate in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, affecting marine life and the food chain. Small organisms can ingest these particles, which can then be passed along the food chain to humans.

The long-term impact of microplastics on human health is still being studied, but there is growing concern about their widespread spread in the environment. The management and reduction of microplastics have become priorities in the fight against plastic contamination in the environment.

Water filtration to remove microplastics

There water filtration to remove the microplastics it can be a complex process depending on the size and characteristics of the particles you want to eliminate. There are different filtration methodologies and techniques, each of which is suitable for different situations and volumes of water. Here are some of the most common techniques used for microplastic removal:

Mechanical filtration: This is one of the most common techniques and is similar to the process of filtering drinking water in water treatment plants. Filters with specific pore sizes are used to trap microplastics. The size of the pores must be carefully chosen based on the size of the particles you want to remove. Membrane filtration: technique that uses membranes of different materials with pores of specific sizes. Water is pushed through the membrane at controlled pressure, and larger particles, including microplastics, are retained on the surface of the membrane. Sand and activated carbon filtration: technique involving the use of layers of sand and activated carbon to capture suspended particles, including microplastics, as water passes through these materials. This method can be used in small home filtration systems or large-scale water treatment plants. Filtration with selective polymeric materials: some polymeric materials can be designed to selectively attract microplastics, allowing them to be extracted from the water. This technique is under development and is still being researched. Advanced techniques such as ultrafiltration and nanofiltration: these techniques use membranes with very small pores to remove even smaller particles, including the finest microplastics.

It should be noted that the choice of filtration technique will depend on the specific needs, the size of the particles to be removed and the quantity of water to be treated. Furthermore, it is important to consider the efficiency of the process and the maintenance required to ensure effective removal of microplastics from water.

Filtering microplastics from sea water

Today the engines Suzuki outboard they can filter sea water. Plastic in water breaks down over time microplastic in the natural environment, causing enormous damage to the marine ecosystem.

Suzuki outboard engine with #lavalacqua system filters sea water

The Suzuki outboard engine, thanks to the pump of its cooling circuit, sucks up the water in which it is sailing and makes it circulate inside it; before draining it, the water is passed through a additional circuit in the middle of which the filter that retains microplasticsin order to put it back clean in the environment.

The water washer system can be installed later on Suzuki outboards

It is a simple and ingenious technology, but it allows outboards to clean sea water simply operating the boat.

Microplastic filter

The #water washer device can be easily installed in Suzuki outboards on a return pipe and it does not affect the performance of the engine since it only uses the return water which has already been used to cool the engine.

The #lavalacqua system collects microplastics in the sea during use

The filter that cleans microplastics #lavalacqua (Suzuki Micro Plastic Collector) can also be installed on outboard engines without it. Technology is one of three activities supporting the Suzuki Clean Ocean Projectthe project that involves Suzuki on a global level, both to raise public awareness of the importance of respect for the environment and the sea and to address and mitigate the specific problem of the use intensive use of plasticswhich once dispersed in nature devastate it.

Microplastics end up in the filter of the #lavalacqua system

For over ten years the Japanese brand has been promoting the #Suzukicleanupa campaign that has been active for over 10 years, which has so far involved over 10,000 people, employees of 53 Suzuki branches, including Italy, committed to clean up seas and waterways from the garbage that suffocates them.

