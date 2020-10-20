S.They are practical, light and stable. However, commercially available baby bottles made of polypropylene release large amounts of microplastic when heated and shaken. When using such products, babies ingested an average of 1.6 million particles per day in the first twelve months, report Irish researchers in the journal “Nature Food”.

In an accompanying “Nature” comment, the physician Philipp Schwabl from the Vienna University Hospital writes that the results sound alarming, but the health consequences of such amounts still have to be clarified.

The exposure of people around the world to microplastics – usually defined as particles less than five millimeters in diameter – is observed with concern because of possible health consequences. Microparticles have been found in human stools and could possibly lead to disorders of the intestinal flora or lipid metabolism, writes Liwen Xiao’s team from Trinity College Dublin. It is possible that tiny particles could even cross the blood-brain barrier and affect the brain, they speculate.

So far, research has focused on microplastic sources in water and food and neglected direct entry from plastic containers. It has therefore been proven that tea bags and bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), for example, release microplastics during normal use. Most of the microplastics found in human stool, however, come from polypropylene (PP), the authors write. How this much used plastic, which is also used for food containers, gets into the body is largely unclear.

Now the materials researchers and chemists examined commercially available PP baby bottles of different brands in daily use. In Germany, the ten products tested have a market share of around 72 percent.

The team followed the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) when proceeding. First, they sterilized the bottles with water at 95 degrees Celsius for five minutes. Then they filled in – as a substitute for the baby food – distilled water at around 70 degrees Celsius and then shook the bottle for 60 seconds. After cooling, they poured the water through a filter with a pore size of 0.8 micrometers (thousandths of a millimeter) and then analyzed its content using Raman spectroscopy.

Large amounts of tiny particles

In the bottles made entirely of PP, they found between 1.3 and 16.2 million microparticles per liter. If only the accessories for the bottle were made of plastic, there were still between 70,000 and 270,000 microparticles. The amount of particles measured in the bottle was 1000 to 100,000 times greater than in the water originally used.

Further experiments showed that the number of microparticles depends primarily on the temperature: In a PP bottle, the amount of particles after heating to 95 degrees Celsius was around a factor of 100 higher than at 25 degrees – 55 million compared to 600,000. Shaking also increased the release of particles.

In the next step, the researchers estimated the annual intake of microparticles during the first twelve months of a child’s life for 48 countries and regions – taking into account the respective breastfeeding rates and the market share of PP products in baby bottles: the average daily intake is therefore just under 1, 6 million microparticles. However, it depends heavily on the world region and ranges from just under 530,000 in Africa to just under 900,000 in Asia to 2.6 million in Europe.

For Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the researchers assume one to two million microparticles per day – significantly fewer than in France, Great Britain, Italy and Poland, for example. “The noticeable difference in the respective exposure is related to differences in breastfeeding and use for PP products or other products,” explains the team. For comparison: it was previously assumed that adults ingest around 600 microplastic particles per day.

Temperature is crucial

A toddler reaches its maximum at the age of five to six months, when the appetite is already relatively large, but hardly any complementary food is fed. The researchers emphasize that the values ​​increase significantly if kettles made of PP are also used. In Great Britain, such products made from this material have a market share of 91 percent. Here, around ten million microparticles would be released during a cooking process, the team writes, referring to previous studies. The use of microwaves for boiling water, which is common in many places regardless of all warnings, could significantly increase the exposure.

As a side note, the researchers note at one point that in a product in one liter of water – in addition to microplastics – they found trillions of nanoparticles with a mean diameter of 100 nanometers (millionths of a millimeter).

The Viennese gastroenterologist Schwabl emphasizes in his comment that the study is an “important milestone” and calls for further investigations into how much microplastic is generally released from plastic containers – especially when exposed to thermal and mechanical stress. The work shows that polypropylene products – like many tea bags and other products – are not temperature-resistant.

Nanoplastics the greater danger

“The extent of microplastic pollution presented here may sound alarming, but the actual effects on children’s health need to be investigated further, as the consequences of micro- and nanoplastics on human health are so far poorly understood,” says Schwabl. So far it has been assumed that the majority of such particles pass through the digestive tract and are excreted again. However, it could depend on the size and electrical charge whether substances are absorbed by cells or not.

“Plastic could interact with the microbiome and serve as a carrier for chemical additives (such as bisphenol A) that might escape,” Schwabl continues. Ultimately, studies could help improve the rules for the production and durability of baby bottles and other food containers.

Albert Braeuning from the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) calls the evidence of microplastics in the plastic bottles “not surprising”. So far, however, there is hardly any data available on possible consequences for the organism. According to the current state of knowledge, however, “it cannot be assumed that microplastic particles in food pose health risks for humans”.

Eleonore Fröhlich from the Medical University of Graz evaluates the results as a “sign of the lack of temperature resistance of plastic”. She points out that the uptake of such particles also depends on the size. She is concerned about the researchers’ remark about the discovery of trillions of nanoparticles.

“Particles in a size range between 50 to 200 nanometers can pass the intestinal wall very easily and thus represent a much higher burden on the organism than microparticles, which are largely excreted with the stool,” emphasizes Fröhlich. In addition, due to their larger surface area, nanoparticles are much more reactive than microparticles and, according to studies, could damage epithelial and immune cells.

There are alternatives

“We don’t want to worry parents for nothing, especially because we know little about the potential impact of microplastics on the health of young children,” says co-author John Boland of Trinity College Dublin. “But we call on policymakers to reconsider the current recommendations for the preparation of baby food with the use of plastic bottles. It is possible to reduce the risk of microparticle ingestion by changing the practice of sterilization and preparation. “

Essentially, the researchers advise avoiding all steps in which PP baby bottles are exposed to thermal and mechanical stress and only filling the bottles with ready-made and cooled food. You have to sterilize the bottles regularly. Then you should rinse them out several times with cooler water.

Irrespective of this, both the BfR expert Braeuning and the Graz researcher Fröhlich emphasize that glass bottles can be an alternative to plastic products.