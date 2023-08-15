Madrid. Microscopic plastic particles have been found in the blubbers and lungs of two-thirds of marine mammals in a study of ocean microplastics by a graduate student.

The presence of polymer particles and fibers in these animals suggests that microplastics can travel out of the digestive tract and become lodged in tissues.

The study, scheduled for the October 15, Environmental Pollution, appeared online this week.

The harm that embedded microplastics could do to marine mammals has yet to be determined, but other studies have positioned such debris as potential hormone mimics and endocrine disruptors.

“This is an added burden to everything they face: climate change, pollution, noise, and now they’re not only ingesting plastic and dealing with the big pieces in their stomachs, but also in their lungs,” Greg Merrill said in a statement. Jr, a fifth-year graduate student at the Duke University Marine Laboratory. “Some proportion of its mass is now plastic.”

Samples were obtained from 32 animals stranded or herded for subsistence between 2000 and 2021 in Alaska, California, and North Carolina. Twelve species are represented in the data, including a bearded seal, which also had plastic in its tissues.

Plastics are attracted to fats (they are lipophilic) and are therefore thought to readily affect the sound-producing part on a toothed whale’s forehead and the fat pads along the lower jaw that focus sound. sound in your inner ears. The study took samples of those three fats plus the lungs and found plastics in all four.

The plastic particles identified in the fabrics ranged on average from 198 to 537 microns: a human hair has a diameter of approximately 100 microns. Merrill added that in addition to any chemical threats that plastics pose, pieces of this material can also tear and wear away at those layers of cells.

“Now that we know the plastic is in those parts, we’re looking at what the metabolic impact might be,” Merrill said. For the next stage of his research, she will use cell lines grown from the whale tissue sample to perform plastic particle toxicology tests.

Polyester fibers, a common byproduct of washing machines, were the most common in the fabric samples, as was polyethylene, a component of beverage containers. Blue plastic was the most common color found in all four tissue types.

A 2022 article published in Nature Communications estimated, based on known concentrations of microplastics off the Pacific coast of California, that a filter-feeding blue whale could be swallowing 90 pounds of plastic debris per day while trapping small creatures in the water column. These cetaceans and dolphins, which feed on fish and other larger organisms, could also pick up plastic from the animals they eat, Merrill said.

“We haven’t done the math, but most microplastics probably pass through the gut and are excreted. But a part ends up in the tissues of the animals, ”he reiterated.

“To me, this just underscores the ubiquity of ocean plastics and the scale of this problem. Some of these samples date back to 2001. This has been going on for at least 20 years.”