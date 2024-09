Researchers from the University of São Paolo and the Free University of Berlin have found microplastics in the brains of deceased people. They were found in the olfactory bulb, the area of ​​the brain where the olfactory nerves end. Previously, microplastics had been detected in various types of tissue, organs and body fluids, but not in the brain. Now the analyses showed the 16 most common plastics in eight of the 15 brains examined.