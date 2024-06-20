Microplastics are now everywhere in the human body. Wherever you look, there they are. For the first time they were also found in the penis: discover them is a study coordinated by the University of Miami, published in ‘Ijir: Your Sexual Medicine Journal’, which analyzed tissue samples taken from five men undergoing surgery for an inflatable penile prosthesis, a treatment option for severe erectile dysfunction.

In four cases, microplastics were found, especially PET and polypropylene, both used in food and drink packaging and in other everyday objects. The particles detected measured from 0.5 mm to 0.002 mm.

The discovery – reported by the Guardian – raises questions about a potential role of microplastics in erectile dysfunction, after these pollutants were recently detected in testicles and sperm. Male fertility has declined in recent decades and – according to experts – it is imperative to conduct further research into the potential damage to the reproductive system and fertility. Researchers believe the penis may be particularly vulnerable to microplastic contamination due to the high blood flow during erection. Tiny particles, ingested by eating, drinking and breathing, have been detected in the blood. The impact on health is still unknown, but microplastics have been shown in the laboratory to cause damage to human cells, causing inflammation in tissues.

“The penis is a vascular and spongy organ, so it is definitely vulnerable. We found that microplastics were present in the smooth muscles – explains Ranjith Ramasamy, who led the research at the University of Miami – All we know is that they should not be there and we suspect that this may lead to smooth muscle dysfunction.” Ramasamy emphasizes that further research is “urgently needed to determine the potential role of microplastics in erectile dysfunction and male infertility. Sperm counts in men have been declining for decades, and 40% of low counts remain unexplained, although chemical pollution has been implicated in many studies. Recent work on mice has shown that microplastics reduce sperm count and cause hormonal abnormalities and disorders.”

The results worry researchers. “We have gone from wondering whether or not there are microplastics in our body, to having to evaluate whether there is a level of microplastics beyond which the situation becomes pathological,” says Ramasamy.

“As a society, we need to be aware that habits such as drinking water from plastic bottles, getting takeout food in plastic containers and, even worse, microwaving food in plastic containers, are contributing to bringing substances into our bodies that should not be there. And the penis is the only organ that everyone will pay attention to,” he comments.