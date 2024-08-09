A problem that affects us closely

Every day, without realizing it, we ingest microplastics. Whether it’s drinking a beer, enjoying seafood or simply breathing, it’s possible that a certain amount of plastic equivalent to a paper Of credit per week. This it means over two kilos of microplastics in ten years.

What are microplastics?

The term microplastics It was coined by the English biologist Richard C. Thompson in 2004 to indicate plastic particles of dimensions between 0.1 micrometers and 5 millimeters. The nanoplasticseven smaller, measuring from 0.001 to 0.1 micrometers, dimensions comparable to those of a virus.

Plastics come mainly from plastic waste that degrades over time. These particles have reached all habitats, from the seabed to the highest peaks such as Everest, passing through the Italian glaciers and the most important lakes in the world. world.

According to theEuropean Agency for chemicals, approximately 42 thousand tons of microplastics are released into the environment every year in Europe. A problem that exists since the 1970s and which has now reached worrying levels: in the oceans, the concentration of microplastics is equal to approximately 102 thousand particles per cubic meter.

Impact on human health

Not only the environment, but also our health is threatened by microplastics. These particles, present in the air, water and food, can enter our body and cross the protective barriers of the organs, reaching the intestine, kidneys, liver, lungs And brain. Recent studies they have Traces of microplastics were found in the heart, blood and atherosclerotic plaques in the arteries, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

We can all help reduce microplastic pollution with small daily gestures. Prefer loose products and plastic-free cosmetics, opt for solid shampoos and liquid detergents, and use fabric bags for the laundry that trap microfibers. Also, avoid plastic kitchen utensils and prefer materials such as glass, silicone and stainless steel.

Remember to dispose of correctly the wasteseparating the plastic and throwing it in the appropriate places bins. Awareness and good practices can make a difference for the health of our planet and future generations.

In an age where environmental awareness is at the centre of the debatethe microplastics represent a problem that is still underestimated. It is up to us to adopt virtuous behaviors to reduce the impact of these harmful particles.

What do you do to reduce plastic use in your daily life? Share your ideas in the comments!