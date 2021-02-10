Microplastic Hard-to-detect microplastics are revealed by new light-using technologies, which are also being studied in Finland

The aim is to make it easier to collect microplastics from the environment.

Under five-millimeter-sized microparticle particles are now constantly being talked about. The reason is the huge number of particles and the concern about them impact on health.

Plastic particles are found in food and breathing air. They are found in sugar, salt, alcoholic beverages and bottled water.

Man can eat per day up to 80 grams of microplastic particles that come with fruits and vegetables from the soil. In the United States, a citizen is estimated to eat and inhale more than one hundred thousand plastic particles a year.

Some scientists even talk about a new geological period, the plasticine.

Plastic particles the spread in nature is now to be monitored. Particles could also be a raw material for the recycling economy, the utilization of which requires the mapping of plastic flows.

Microplastics will soon be found in water, for example by the University of Oulu and partners with a measuring device, which is largely based on optics and photonics.

The Remmi project has just started in Kainuu, during which the device will first be tested in relatively clean domestic waters.

“One object is, for example, water discharged from water treatment plants. Numerous different test sites can be found in Finland, but over time and once the device has been tested for functionality, testing will continue abroad, ”says the research manager. Jarkko Räty From the Measurement Technology Unit of the University of Oulu.

Jarkko and Jukka Räty are developing an optical measuring device for microplastics in the optics laboratory of Kajaani University Center.­

Kainuu can seem like a strange place to measure plastics in nature. The province markets itself as an Arctic lake land where everything is clean.

However, the need to know the pollution situation accurately is also great in places that are freest from plastic debris. We start from the northern lakes, and then go to the seas.

“ The German company promises to remove up to 99.9 percent of the plastic from wastewater.

Large the sites are on the seas of the world and on the shores of giant cities. One of the funders of the project is Valmet Automation, an international industrial player.

Last year, Valmet agreed to supply an automation system to German Ecofario, which is building an industrial pilot plant to separate the microplastic from the wastewater.

With its new cyclone technology, the German company promises to remove up to 99.9 percent of the plastic. The main target is particles, the smallest of which are one micrometer, or one thousandth of a millimeter, the largest, five millimeters.

Quickly advanced separation technology needs more and more measurement in parallel. Optical and photonic methods are of interest for many reasons. The measurement can be made without destroying the object. The techniques are fast. The devices are basically sophisticated cameras that produce an image instantly.

The particle is illuminated with, for example, infrared, and the wavelengths of the reflected rays are measured. A spectrum is obtained. It is like a fingerprint, which depends on the composition of the substance. It is compared with the data in the spectrum library.

“ “The goal is to develop a field-based measuring device to detect plastic particles in the water.”

Monia other light phenomena can be exploited. Different grades of plastic have different refractive indices. Some plastics shine light or fluoresce.

“Microscopy in its various forms is commonly used to identify microplastics and determine their properties under laboratory conditions,” says Räty.

There is already a good range of techniques and equipment, but their use is usually limited to laboratories. What is needed now, however, is a technique capable of monitoring large areas in nature continuously, not just a small sample at a time.

“The goal of the Remmi project is to develop a measuring device operating in the field to detect plastic particles in the water,” says Räty.

A plastic particle or other particle is tested in several ways. The principle of multiple measurements increases the probability of identifying a particle.

Microplastic fibers in a microscope.­

Many kinds measurement techniques are being developed around the world. As devices become more precise and shrink, physical phenomena such as the so-called Raman scattering can be exploited long ago.

Raman scattering means the reflection of light from a substance at different wavelengths in different directions. It got its name from an Indian physicist From Chandrasekhara Raman.

About a hundred years ago, Raman traveled slowly by ship in the Mediterranean. He wondered how the blue hue of the water might have emerged. The reflection led to a discovery that is widely utilized in determining the composition of materials. It now identifies plastic particles soiling in the water.

Raman’s scattering is weak. Only one millionth of light is scattered at a changed wavelength. The subject must therefore be brightly lit. Today, intense light is produced by a laser.

Rays of light The reflection and summation phenomena have been utilized by researchers at the Joensuu unit of the University of Eastern Finland. They have built handheld measuring device, which finds invisible microplastic particles inside the water.

Transparent and translucent plastic particles, such as pet plastic made of plastic bottles and lpde plastic known from plastic bags, are difficult to identify.

In a measuring device, a camera with a photocell basically similar to a digital camera captures a reflected beam. In addition to the camera, the reflection is measured with a light emitting diode, which acts as a light detector.

Combining the measurement results also provides information on the surface roughness. It tells you how long the particle has been in the water.

“ Optical tweezers are beams of light that move or hold a particle in place.

Japanese A team of researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology has developed ways to identify plastic particles in water combining the two technologies, Raman scattering and optical tweezers.

Optical tweezers are beams of light that move or hold a particle in place without mechanical contact. Using tweezers, the researchers were able to measure the spectrum of the samples very accurately.

They took measurements around their home island. Okinawa belongs to the so-called blue zones where people live or used to live longer than usual.

Little was previously known about the plastic situation in the zones. The study showed that the waters in Okinawa have the same abundance as elsewhere, mostly polyethylene.

With lighting technology airborne particles above the sea have also been studied.

A group from the United States, France, and Israel placed a microparticle collection device on the mast of the research vessel and then examined the samples by Raman spectroscopy.

The research ship Tara sailed across the Atlantic from Florida to Britain. Ordinary plastics were found in the air: polystyrene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and silicone compounds. The most common plastic polyethylene is also common in the atmosphere.

Wide areas and large water flows can be studied when building a system from sensors.

“ The advantage of lighting technology is the possibility to make a measurement from a distance, from satellites or drones.

In Finland Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have outlined a system consisting of several measuring devices.

Water flows between the branches of a U-shaped measuring device. One branch has a light source and the other an indicator. The sensors can be installed in places.

Energy is obtained from the sun or wind. The sensors can be installed on buoys with a solar panel. Measuring devices for different heights can be hung below the water surface.

In open lake and sea areas, ships and submarines could well collect plastic data in addition to their own work. Data collected from different locations is compiled into a computer network. The classification algorithms process the data and compare it to the fingerprint database of the materials.

Another advantage of lighting technology is the possibility to make measurements from afar, always from satellites or drones. The cameras of drones, or airplanes, can also collect data from large areas, just as data is already being collected from the forest.

So far, satellites have been able to capture microplastic precursors, large pieces of plastic. Satellite images of plastic debris floating in the Mediterranean.­

Jobs in microparticle particle measurement technology are early experiments. Progress in detecting large plastic debris is paving the way for commercialization.

The Technology Research Center VTT and its partners are developing collecting plastic for recycling from river water in Jakarta, Indonesia. In a city of ten million inhabitants, plastic waste is enough.

Optical sensors are installed in aircraft to identify waste.

“The sensors are commercially available and their suitability for detecting floating plastic debris is tested in a controlled environment with different plastic grades,” says the specialist researcher. Jukka Sassi. Valmet is also involved in this project.

Modern devices recognize macro-plastic pieces floating on the surface of the water, i.e. pieces larger than five millimeters.

The sensors under test measure infrared radiation, visible light and hyperspectrum. A hyperspectral camera reveals hues that the eye or an ordinary camera cannot see. It’s easy to predict that accuracy will improve and ever-smaller plastic debris will be left in the wounds.