The campaigns of the Democratic candidate for the presidency of the United States, Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump on Wednesday accepted the rules proposed by ABC for their debate on September 10, including having their microphones muted outside of their turn to speak.

In a statement with the rules, ABC says the debate, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. Colombia time) and available to watch on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu, will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks and will be moderated by journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis.

The first debate between the candidates will go ahead after overcoming the hurdle of the microphones, as Harris’ campaign had advocated that these be kept on at all times to have the right to immediately reply, which had generated criticism from the Trump campaign.

Kamala Harris during a campaign event in the US Photo:EFE

Last week, the Republican campaign had already announced that there was an agreement for the rules to be the same as those set on June 27, the day he met face to face with the president and former Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, whose poor performance led to his withdrawal from the race for re-election in July.

According to the rules published by ABC this Wednesday, There will be no opening speeches in the debate, only closing ones, and it will be Trump who will give the last of the two, On Tuesday, he won a virtual coin toss and chose to decide the order, while Harris chose her position on the right podium of the stage.

The candidates, who They may not carry pre-written notes or aids to help explain, nor ask each other questions, They will have two minutes to answer questions from the moderators, two minutes for rebuttals and one extra minute for clarifications, answers or follow-up on other issues.

Both will have to stand behind their podiums during the entire debate and They will not be able to interact with their campaign workers during commercial breaks, The channel adds, specifying that it will not reveal any debate topics or questions to the candidates or their campaigns in advance.

Donald Trump at a press conference in Florida. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Here’s how the polls are going for the US presidential election.

With two months and one day to go until the US presidential election, polls continue to paint a mixed picture that does not predict a clear winner between Harris and Trump.

CNN released a new poll on Wednesday that paints a mixed picture in six key states: Harris has a lead over Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin (50% vs. 44%) and Michigan (48% vs. 43%), while Trump has the edge in Arizona (49% vs. 44%).

In the other three, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, the results among likely voters (those surveyed who say they will vote) are completely tied, with a slight one-point advantage for the Democrat in the first two.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Photo:Archive.

In each of them, An average of 15% of likely voters say they have not yet firmly decided on their choice, suggesting that a sizable portion of voters could change their views.

“The findings suggest an Electoral College picture where Pennsylvania and Georgia are critical to each candidate’s path to the White House,” CNN notes.

According to the national average of polls, Harris leads Trump by 3.1 points in voting intention nationwide, according to the compilation of polls carried out by the website FiveThirtyEight, with 47% of the votes compared to 43.9% for the Republican.