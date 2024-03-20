Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 20:56

Memory chip maker Micron Technology surprised Wall Street and posted a much higher-than-expected profit in its fiscal second quarter. For the current quarter, the company raised its projections, citing an increase in sales due to increased demand with artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Idaho-based company earned an adjusted 42 cents per share on sales of $5.82 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 29. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Micron to lose 25 cents per share on sales of $5.35 billion. In the same period last year, Micron lost an adjusted $1.91 per share on sales of $3.69 billion.

For the current quarter, Micron forecast adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $6.6 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $6 billion. At 8:18 pm (Brasília time), Micron shares rose 16.31% in New York after hours.