China has banned US chipmaker Micron from selling its products to Chinese firms working on key infrastructure projects, citing national security risks.

Micron and computer security problems

The development comes nearly two months after the country’s cybersecurity authority launched an investigation in late March 2023 to assess potential network security risks.

“The purpose of this Micron product network security review is to prevent product network security problems from endangering the security of critical national information infrastructure, which is a necessary measure to maintain national security“, has declared the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

The CAC also said the investigation found “serious cybersecurity flaws” in the US company’s products, putting the supply chain of the country’s critical information infrastructure at risk.

As a result, operators involved in such critical information infrastructure projects should stop purchasing products from Micron, he added.

The regulator did not disclose the company’s specific cybersecurity concerns, but cited violations of local laws and regulations.

In a statement shared with the Wall Street Journal, Micron has declared to be”in the process of evaluating the conclusion and evaluating our next steps“; the restrictions “they have no foundation, in fact“, the US Department of Commerce was quoted by the BBC.

The development comes amid rising geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, and reflects moves similar ones made by the US government against Chinese equipment manufacturers for security reasons.