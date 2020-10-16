Micromax is preparing to launch its new smartphone in the country soon. This company of Gurugram is planning to launch a new smartphone series in the country soon. Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma has shared a video about this on his Twitter account. This video indicates that Micromax may soon be able to unveil new smartphones.So far, the company has not shared any information about the upcoming smartphone series. Co-founder Rahul Sharma shared about 2 minutes long video on his Twitter account. In the video, Rahul Sharma has talked about the company’s journey so far. In the video, Rahul has talked about the time when Chinese smartphone companies took over the market and the company’s smartphone sales declined.

He said in the video, ‘But, what happened on the border was not right. So, when our Prime Minister announced a self-reliant India, we decided to work on it … and that’s why Micromax is coming back for ‘In’ India. ‘

In the video, Rahul Sharma has also shown the box of the upcoming smartphone. In is written on a blue colored box. This indicates that the company will launch the smartphone under a new In-series.

As of now, no information has been received about the company’s upcoming smartphone series. However, according to tipster Sumukh Rao, Micromax’s In-series smartphones will be launched between Rs 7000 and Rs 15000. These smartphones will come with stock Android and will be launched in the country in early November.

Although Tipster has not shared any specifications, it is said that these smartphones will not have MediaTek’s P22, P30 and G25 processors. All the information about Micromax’s In-series smartphones is a mystery. There is still a need to wait for more information about the upcoming smartphone series.