Micromax is once again making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the brand-new In series. The company has not yet revealed which phones will be launched under this series. Now a new report has revealed that two phones will be launched in these series of Micromax.According to a report by TheMobileIndian, the Micromax phone will have a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. This handset will have a 6.5 inch HD + display. This phone will be available in two variants – 2 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. This Micromax phone will have a 5000mAh battery. Talking about the software, the phone will run on stock Android. For photography in a variant of 2 GB RAM, the handset will have 13 megapixels and two rear sensors of 2 megapixels. The phone will have an 8 megapixel selfie camera on the front.

At the same time, three cameras will be given on the rear in the 3 GB RAM variant. This in-series phone will have 13 megapixels, 5 megapixels and three sensors of 2 megapixels. A 13-megapixel front camera will be provided for the selfie.

According to the report, the price of the initial phones of these series of Micromax will be between 7 thousand rupees and 15 thousand rupees. The launch date of the handsets has not been revealed yet. But the report says that the new series can be launched on November 2.

Let us know that earlier in a leak it was claimed that the in-series smartphone will be launched between Rs 7 thousand and Rs 15 thousand.

Let me tell you that Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma had posted a video of 2 minutes on Twitter, giving information about Micromax’s return to the smartphone market. In this video message, Rahul Sharma blamed Chinese handset companies for the disappearance of Micromax in the market.