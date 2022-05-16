Micro Mobility Systems wants to try to be a pioneer of sustainable mobility in big cities. For this reason she defined it with the name Pioneer the first series of the electric vehicle Microlino. The launch version of the model, produced in Italy in Turin, will consist of 999 cars, whose compact shape is essentially designed for city use.

The Pioneer Microlino will be equipped with a 10.5 kWh battery for a range of up to 177 kilometers, with availability for two colors specially created for the launch: Atlantis Blue and Torino Aluminum. The actual launch of the Microlino is scheduled for May 24th. Once production begins, Micro Mobility Systems expects to churn out a Microlino every 20 minutes, before stabilizing capacity at around 7,500 units per year. More than 80% of the individual parts of the Microlino will be produced in Europe, most of them in Italy.

The initial 999 vehicles will be reserved for early supporters, that is, those who have supported the project in the last six years, ie since the original presentation in Geneva. They have continued to support the company even recently, with production being postponed due to the semiconductor crisis. Hopefully, everything can go smoothly now, as there has been good interest in all corners of the world, including the United States.

We recall that in the course of 2021 Micro Mobility Systems had presented what was called Microlino 2.0. This light electric vehicle will be available in the three editions Urban, Dolce and Competizione, through the possible choice of three battery versions for a range of 95, 175 and 230 kilometers respectively. The Pioneer series features just the mid-range battery. The more capable battery, however, will not be available before the summer. Classified as an L7e vehicle, the Microlino weighs less than 500 kilos and can reach speeds of up to 90 km / h, which in the city obviously should never be reached even by mistake. The boot capacity is 230 liters.