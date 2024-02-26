Leave out the scooter, the Microlino Lite is it!

When the Swiss Microlino launched its first car, the reactions were not too positive. Super nice, such a compact thing. But more than 20,000 euros for a 'car' that you actually don't want to take on the highway (even though it is allowed). In our much-loved microcar super test, the Swiss device scored well on appearance and luxury, but you couldn't ignore the price.

45 km/h

Then it is good news that the brand is now introducing a new model variant. The same appearance as the original Microlino, but with the Lite the brand focuses on a new part of the market. That of the affordable 45 km/h cars. In various European countries you can drive the Microlino Lite from the age of 14 or older. The Swiss are thus tapping into a completely new market.

The market of lazy spoiled brats who normally scooter to school and are now considering a microcar. Because: sitting nice and dry and safer than a two-wheeler. The vehicle weighs 600 kg and the range is 100 kilometers. The 5.5 kWh battery pack can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in two hours with a 2.2 kW charger. Fully charging with an 11 kW charger takes four hours.

Price

In terms of dimensions, the Lite is the same as its bigger brother. 2.5 meters long, 1.47 meters wide and 1.5 meters high. There is 230 liters of luggage space. Sales are mainly focused on a subscription. In Switzerland you can drive a Lite for 149 CHF per month. That is the equivalent of 156 euros. The vehicle falls into the L6e class.

Dutch prices have not yet been announced, but the brand can confirm to Autoblog.nl that it will come to our country this summer. In the run-up to the launch in the Netherlands, Microlino will announce the prices. We expect it to be positioned higher than, for example, the Opel Rocks-E, a purchase price around 10,000 euros is a safe target.

