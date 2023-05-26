There electric microcar Microline arrives in Italy and is marketed since Koelliker group. The idea of ​​making this strange vehicle came from a simple question: “How much car do you really need for your daily commute”? They were asked Wim, Oliver and Merlin Ouboter of the Swiss company Micro Mobility System, which they came across in the course of their research “bubble car” from the 1950s. Inspired in particular by the legendary Isetta of 1953, they began to carry out the first projects for the Microlino. After an intensive development phase, the first was presented in January 2018 pre series of the Microlino. Officially approved in Europe in 2018, now it is also available in Italy.

Microlino electric microcar, characteristics

Microlino is an electric microcar, a quadricycle of category L7e drivable from 14 years. It is a model conceived and designed in Switzerland, but produced entirely in Italy at the de The Lodge (Turin).

Microlino Competizione door opening

Microlino presents a single front door and accommodates two passengers inside. Thanks to its compact size of only 2.5m in length maximum is easy to park. It can also count on a generous luggage compartment 230 litres and on a unibody frame in steel and aluminum which protects the occupants in the event of an accident.

Microlino Urban, Sweet, Competition Microlino Competizione front 3/4 Microlino Competizione door opening Microlino Competizione being recharged Microlino Competizione front 3/4 Microlino Competition on the road Microlino Competition on the road Microlino Lateral Competition Microlino Competition rear 3/4 Microlino Dolce on the road Microlino Dolce on the road Lateral Dolce microlino Microlino Dolce front 3/4 Side Dolce Urban microlino Microlino electric microcar

Motor microlino, battery and autonomy

The Microlino is offered in versions Sweet And Competitionboth driven by a 17 HP and 89 Nm electric motor. Microlino has a maximum speed of 90 km/h and is equipped with three types of batteries, type Nickel-Cobalt-Manganesewhich allow an autonomy of 91, 177 or 230km.

Microlino Competizione being recharged

Refilling is simple and takes place in 4 hoursby connecting the microcar to a normal one Schuko domestic socket.

Microlino price

The price of the Microlino is 17,990 euros for the Urban set-up, 19,990 euros for the Sweet version and 21,990 EUR for the Competition.

Microlino Urban, Sweet, Competition

Microlino TECHNICAL SHEET

Maximum speed: 90km/h

Acceleration: (0-50km/h) 5s

Rated Power: 12.5kW

Peak power: 19 kW

Torque: 89Nm

Autonomy: 91/177/230km

Battery capacity: 6 kWh 10.5kWh, 14kWh

Recharge time 0-80%: 4 h (6 kWh battery); 3 h (10.5 kWh battery); 4 h (14 kWh battery)

Battery type: Lithium Ion (NMC/NCA technology)

Curb weight: 496 kg

Seats: 2

Boot volume: 230 litres

Photo Microlin

