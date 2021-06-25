It all seems ready for Microlino Italy, with the start of production very close and with a respectable order book. The heir in shape, size and concept of the historic Isetta will be produced by Cecomp in Moncalieri and La Loggia, strong of 20 thousand pre-orders received and an assembly line now assembled. The test drives have also been completed and Microlino is now preparing to perfect the fourth and fifth prototype that will serve to homologate the electric car.

“The third prototype is already very close to the final version in terms of exterior and interior design. It features the redesigned interior with dual displays, one behind the steering wheel, used as a speedometer, and a smaller touch display integrated into the center bar to control the car’s other functions. There is the folding roof developed by Magna Car Top Systems, an expert in the field of soft tops and roofing systems. In addition, the front door handle has been completely eliminated to further simplify the design. To open the door it is necessary to unlock the car with the key and press a small button under the headlight which will raise the door just enough to be able to grab it and open it completely“, Reports the Press according to direct sources.

The Microlino should cost around 12,000 euros. Pre-orders will not be processed immediately: for the first year (from September 2021) the 3,000 cars produced will not be exceeded; the actual acceleration of the industrial process has been set to 2023. Up to now the timetable has been respected, so there is optimism that everything continues at a brisk pace towards the actual arrival on the roads. Microlino is a microcar made especially for city use with a range of 200 kilometers adapted to the urban rhythm: in this sense, given the price, it seems to be ideal as a second family car.