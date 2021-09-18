The agreement with the legendary Japanese company will allow Microids to develop two games of its most famous licenses.

The veteran company Microids, has been betting so much for a while new releases What the return of some classics like Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD, the Syberia trilogy, or Flashback, with which they celebrated their 25th anniversary with a beautiful edition that included a metal cartridge-shaped box, art book and soundtrack.

Two great franchises that will return in 2022The company is making some careful physical editions that seek to satisfy the most veteran fans, rescuing some of its best known sagas and obtaining classic licenses from other companies. With this policy and with a view to the future, Microids has announced through its official website an important agreement with the prestigious Japanese video game company Taito.

Players will be surprised to see these games returnKatsuhiko Iwaki, President of TaitoSince Microids have described the agreement as “historic” and have confirmed the return of two of the great franchises of Taito, the fathers of an innumerable list of arcade-room hits, including legends like Space Invaders, Bubble Bobble, Puzzle Bobble, Arkanoid, Operation Wolf, Rastan Saga or Darius Saga.

Microids will release two games that are already in production. The company expects them to be ready to go to market throughout 2022, and are being developed by experienced company studies. The CEO of Microids, Stéphane Longeard, has stated that they count on these games to contribute to the growth of the company, especially in the Japanese market. He has also promised Katsuhiko Iwaki, president of Taito, that “players will be amazed seeing these games return to current consoles. “

