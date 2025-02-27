02/27/2025



Updated at 4:53 p.m.





The Senforfire project, which groups research centers and companies in southern Europe, aims to develop wireless sensor networks for early forest fire detection. In the last month, the scientific team has performed the first tests for verification of prototypes.

Several Spanish project partners, including the Microelectronics Institute of Barcelona (IMB-CNM) and the Institute of Physical and Information Technology (ITEFI), both of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the University of Extremadura and the Ray Electronic Engineering company, have designed and manufactured the first series of electronic fire detection modules based on low-cost sensors.

These modules contain electronics and communications necessary for reading and registration of sensor response. In turn, «each sensor is formed by micro and nanos, including a semiconductor nanomaterial that interacts with the gaseous species present in the environment and produces electronic signals that correlate with the presence or absence of gases and volatile Act with greater speed and efficiency, ”explains Stella Vallejos, a researcher at the IMB-CNM-CSIC and coordinator of the center’s contribution to the project.

The team that participates in the project “develops new routes to prepare and integrate semiconductor nanomaterials that provide greater sensitivity and selectivity to the sensor,” he clarifies. These sensors are manufactured in the White Micro and Nano-Affective room of the IMB-CNM-CSIC, considered a unique scientific and technical infrastructure (ICTS) by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities.









Jesús Lozano, researcher at the University of Extremadura (UEX), highlights that “these sensors are capable of detecting gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO₂), hydrogen (H₂), nitrogen dioxide (no₂) and ozone (O₃), as well as volatile organic compounds (COVS)». In addition, commercial sensors of various technologies have been used, including electrochemicals (EC), semiconductor metal oxides (MOS), photoionization (PID) and infrared (NDIR), together with optical particle sensors (PM).

The initial tests, with which it has sought to evaluate the performance of these devices under different conditions and select the most appropriate for early fire detection, have been carried out in the laboratory and in the open wind tunnel of the Institute of Forest Sciences (ICIFOR-INIA, CSIC), in Madrid, in November 2024; as well as in real conditions during a burning prescribed in Arenas de San Pedro, in Ávila, on January 16, 2025. This last test has been carried out in collaboration with the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), an entity associated with the project.

As explained by the UEX researcher, “the results have been encouraging, highlighting the great sensitivity and speed of response of optical particle sensors and some gas sensors.” The speed and intensity of response varied according to the detection technology used, the proximity to fire and the measurement method (with or without air sample system). In particular, sensors with metallic oxides semiconductors (CO, NO₂ and O₃), electrochemicals (CO and COVs) and photoionization (COVS) showed a better performance compared to the infrared sensors of CO₂.

“This advance is a key step towards more effective alert systems, capable of detecting fires in its early phases and improving the response capacity to the risk of large forest fires facing the territory of the European southwest,” concludes the researcher.

Multidisciplinary equipment

Financed by the Interreg Sudoe 2021-2027 program, Senforfire gathers a multidisciplinary team to design technological solutions that allow preventing and detecting forest fires more effectively. Among its partners are research centers (IMB-CNM, ITEFI and INIA-ICIFOR of the CSIC; CIRIMAT and LAAS of the CNRS), International Universities (Extremadura, Évora, Coimbra and Toulouse), Meteorological and Detection Agencies (Aemet and Ar+I) and companies specialized in environmental monitoring (Ray Electronic Engineering and Arantec).

In addition, it has the support of public administrations of different levels, from the miteco to the Board of Extremadura, the Junta de Castilla y León and the Diputación de Ávila, and local entities such as the municipality of Fundão and the Intermunicipal Community do Alto Minho. This collaborative approach seeks to protect ecosystems and reduce the impact of fires in the Sudoe area, which covers Spain (except the Canary Islands), Portugal Continental, southern France and Andorra.