Microchips What causes the chip shortage that will suspend production at the Uusikaupunki car plant? HS gathered the main causes of the chip shortage

The world economy the destabilizing chip shortage will not subside at least until next year. This has been announced by TSMC and Intel, which are among the largest semiconductor companies.

The chip deficit also affects Finland. The Uusikaupunki car factory will have to drive down its production line. 2,500 workers will stay home for at least a week because not enough microchips for cars are available.

The lack of parts priced at a few euros prevents the production of cars worth tens of thousands of euros.

In the United States, automakers have been scorching in a chip shortage for months. According to The Washington Post General Motors has laid off 10,000 employees. Car manufacturers have also reported downsizing their factories in Asia.

General Motors has had to lay off 10,000 workers due to a chip shortage, says The Washington Post.

Car manufacturers anticipation failed

You get what you order. If there is no space, you get nothing. The current situation speaks volumes about the misconceptions of car manufacturers’ subscribers. When the coronavirus pandemic struck, car companies lowered or canceled their chip orders.

Manufacturers of consumer electronics, on the other hand, sensed that if people stayed home due to an epidemic, electronics would become even more commercial. Chip manufacturers’ order books began to fill up.

Demand for chips has been boosted by the digitalization trend, which is why semiconductors are found in more and more devices. The proliferation of 5g networks and devices has also increased sales of semiconductors. Chips are simply needed more than ever before.

Typically, chip manufacturers sell the production capacity of their plants well in advance. Production of the chip order ordered today may not begin until next year. The manufacturing process of the most advanced semiconductors can take several weeks.

The fact that the logistics chains of car factories have been honed to the extreme creates its own challenge. The parts arrive at the factory at just the right time without storage.

Traditionally, there has been no desire to even buy semiconductors in stock for long periods of time, says the professor of logistics Markku Kuula From Aalto University. Microchips have evolved so rapidly that storage has not been profitable.

Car manufacturers have been left behind

The problems in the automotive industry started with the coronavirus. The pandemic caused production in many industries to clot and logistics chains to break. However, the real problem in the car industry is deeper.

Cars have become computers running on tires. However, car companies are not used to acting in the same way as computer manufacturers.

Automakers are not insiders of the largest semiconductor manufacturers. It’s revenge now.

There is not enough chip expertise in the automotive business

If semiconductors are to be queued, the top of the queue are the consumer electronics and communications technology companies, especially Apple. Without proper chip design expertise, automakers will not have access to chip insiders.

Over the past decade, Apple has hired experienced semiconductor professionals and acquired microchip-focused companies.

Apple, Amazon and Google are examples of the chip industry trend. Semiconductor design has shifted to software-driven companies. The reason is that computational problems in software are increasingly determining what microchips should be designed for.

The electrification of cars is also forcing car manufacturers to become more and more software-driven companies. That means the automotive industry needs to be able to hire experienced top professionals in the software industry.

Already two years ago, the consulting company Deloitte estimated that the automotive sector is one of the fastest growing groups of buyers of microchips, measured in euros. It is estimated that car manufacturers will buy 12 percent of the chips sold next year, measured in euros.

It gets who pays

The favorite customers of the biggest chip makers are the ones who order and pay the most.

Automakers have not been willing to pay as much for chips as consumer electronics companies, says Automotive News.

Earlier this year, TSMC announced that it would increase the prices of microchips sold to automakers.

The fire destroyed a key factory

In March, the plant of Renaissance, a Japanese manufacturer of chips for automakers, burned down. The fire destroyed 23 chip-making machines.

Renaissance estimates that it will take three months to bring the plant into full operation. The first production machines started up at the factory earlier this week.

Renesas manufactures about a third of the semiconductors sold to the automotive industry.

A cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal

The Ever Given cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal also disrupted the world’s logistics chains. The effects of Suez are particularly visible in Europe. The port of Rotterdam is preparing for special arrangements to continue in early May.

German luxury car manufacturer Porsche has reported that the stall of the cargo ship has exacerbated the factory’s shortage of components. Porsche has also had to reduce production.

There are not enough chip factories

It can take a year or even two to build and commission semiconductor factories. The price for the plant could come in the form of a small nuclear power plant, billions of euros.

Relief is promised. In March, the conglomerate Bosch announced the construction of a chip plant for the automotive industry in Germany. The chip company Intel has also announced that it will start manufacturing semiconductors for the automotive industry. Production of Intel car chips is scheduled to begin in 6-9 months.

Chip manufacturing requires not only a factory and production equipment, but also the subcontracting chain to be in order. The key players are the top experts in chip manufacturing. They are particularly prevalent in Asia, Taiwan, where semiconductor expertise has been purposefully developed since the 1970s.

The chips are made from silicon wafers, the demand for which is currently historically strong. Silicon wafers are manufactured by only a handful of companies in the world. In addition to silicon wafers, chemical compounds are needed in the manufacturing process.

One of the bottlenecks in production is water scarcity. Taiwan has suffered from a severe drought, which has hampered chip production. Tankers have driven water to factories, but the point is nowhere to fill tankers. The water resources of the island of Taiwan are running low.

The Trump Trade War messed up logistics chains

Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin The trade war with China started by Markku Kuula has helped to confuse logistics chains, Markku Kuula says.

Production has moved from the West to Asia for decades and will not be brought back in an instant. World trade was already in a confusing situation before the corona pandemic.

Kuula believes that in the future, more attention will be paid to the flexibility of production chains. This may mean that part of the production of subcontracting chains is shifted closer to the customers. Especially in areas where manufacturing can be handled by robots.