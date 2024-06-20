China is currently in strategic disadvantage compared to the United States in the field of Artificial Intelligence for the creation of microchips, mainly due to the impossibility of importing new generation chips and rare materials from the USA. This trading block limits the country’s technological growth, leaving there China years behind other countries. This situation was highlighted in an article published in the magazine “Nature”, where a group of scientists Chinese expressed worry for rapid U.S. advances in neural networks and technology of microchips.

Continuous innovations in AI are fueling a global technology race, with trade wars between China and States States that are on the agenda, especially in thehi-tech. Yiran Chenelectrical and computer engineer at Duke University, claims that generative Artificial Intelligence could fundamentally change society. However, if China remains isolated, it will be difficult to catch up.

The crucial role of microchips

At the heart of this challenge are the essential components for the development of integrated circuits. The quality of microchips depends on their size, measured in nanometers: the smaller they are, the higher their quality. The companies Americans, like Nvidiaare currently producing 4 nanometer chips and aim to reach 2 nanometers, while Chinese companies, such as Huawei, do not go beyond 7 nanometers. This technological gap it means that Chinese companies must use a larger number of chips to achieve the same computing power as an advanced chip made in the United States.

US restrictions

The problem has begun in October 2022when the Biden administration imposed a series of export controls, banning the sale of technologies sensitive to China. This ban limited the sale of manufacturing equipment cutting edge and chips capable of operating at speeds greater than 300 teraflop. The United States justify these restrictions stating that China is investing enormous resources in the development of supercomputing technologies and Artificial Intelligence, with the aim of becoming a world leader by 2030.

The Chinese reaction and possible solutions

According to some experts, such as Yu Wang, an electrical engineer at Tsinghua University in Beijing, the ban has drastically limited China’s progress in the crucial phase of training AI models. However, a possible solution could come from AI. In 2023, a team led by Yunji Chen developed Enlightenment-1, the first chip designed by AI without human intervention. Yunji Chen he is optimistic and believes that in a few years AI will be able to design chips of comparable quality to those designed by humans.

Currently, China finds itself in a position of isolation while chip development continues apace elsewhere. This clash technological And commercial hegemony over Intelligence is up for grabs Artificial and the future of world supremacy in a crucial sector.

The question now is: will it succeed China to bridge this technological gap? And you, what do you think about China’s future prospects in the field of Artificial Intelligence?