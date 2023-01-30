The world shuts out China on microchips

decoupling. Or rather decoupling. Economic, above all technological given that a complete division of economies still appears (fortunately) impossible. But the world seems to be heading towards a clearer division from a tech point of view, an iron curtain through which microchips and other advanced technologies (especially the more sensitive ones) could find it increasingly difficult to pass from one side to the other.

If the United States has been striking hard, and for some time, on semiconductors, China is preparing to respond on solar panels. Precisely at a time when not only the energy transition towards renewable and less polluting funds, but also geopolitical tensions affect the supply of gas and oil. While many international companies and giants begin to diversify their production lines between those dedicated to the Chinese market and those dedicated to the rest of the world.

The first official blow was delivered in recent days by Washington. Japan and the Netherlands have in fact succumbed to the long American pressing, which has become increasingly suffocating, on the semiconductor frontthe. The Japanese and Dutch governments have agreed to begin restricting exports of advanced microchip-making equipment to China, thus joining the Biden administration’s efforts to slow China’s military development by cutting off access to advanced technology.

The agreement was reached on Friday during a meeting in Washington between the three countries’ top national security officials, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, but it was a long overdue development. The deal comes on the heels of Washington’s decision in October to impose sweeping export restrictions on chips and advanced equipment manufactured by US companies.

Under rules announced by the United States last year, US chip makers must obtain a license from the Commerce Department to export certain chips used in advanced artificial intelligence computing and supercomputers needed for modern weapon systems. Based on the agreement reached these days, the Netherlands will prevent ASML from selling at least some dip lithography machines to China, the most advanced type of equipment. Japan will place similar limits on Nikon Corp.

Companies in both countries are not happy given the risks of losing a vital business. The ASML itself has made it known that it hopes to be able to limit the damage, but in reality the ban risks speeding up the Chinese attempt to develop similar technologies to achieve a still distant self-sufficiency. However, Japan’s ok was not in question, visas the increasingly close relations between Tokyo and Washington, sealed by the visit of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House last January 13, during which a further strengthening of the partnership in the military field was announced.

Less obvious was the green light from the Netherlands, which had always tried to avoid American requests for restriction. And it is an even more significant green light, given that thereASML holds a substantial monopoly in the production of ultraviolet lithography machinery, essential for one of the microchip production steps. Depriving China of these machines can significantly curb growth in the industry.

China shuts the world out on wafers for solar panels

However, Beijing is certainly not just watching. And it is preparing to respond on the solar energy front. According to Bloomberg, the government is indeed considering an export ban that would help the country maintain its substantial dominance in solar power generation. THE The wafers needed are ultrathin silicon squares that are assembled into solar panels, and China accounts for 97% of global production.

Suffice it to say that after colossal investments, Chinese companies have contributed significantly in the last decade to reduce the cost of solar energy by more than 90%. If foreign manufacturers were to use older wafers, the competitiveness of their panels would decrease considerably.

In short, a specular question and answer that risks cutting off Beijing on one front and the rest of the world on the other. Both sectors are particularly critical.

