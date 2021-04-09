Microchips Accidents plague chipping car manufacturers and technology waste, Suez Canal cargo storm exacerbates the situation

The corona pandemic is not the only factor sticking to car factory production.

Global the shortage of microchips and electronic components is not taken to ease.

The situation has been exacerbated by the Suez Canal stuck freighter. Among others, the German luxury car manufacturer Porsche has had to reduce its production volumes as a result of the Suez accident, says Handeslblatt.

The automotive industry is scorched in a component shortage for several months and pushed its production lines down.

The reason for the shortage of components is the insufficient production capacity of chip manufacturers and problems in subcontracting chains.

The world’s chip factories are currently operating at full capacity and building new production facilities can take years. The corona pandemic has increased the demand for consumer electronics so much that even the largest electronics companies have not been able to prepare for the situation.

Chip manufacturers often plan and sell their production capacity well into the future. TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor contract manufacturer, could sell full plant capacity to its number one customer, Apple, for up to years.

Nevertheless, Apple also suffers from component delivery difficulties. Nikkei Asian According to Apple, the manufacture of Macbooks and iPad tablets is a guarantee. The chip crisis has not yet slowed down the company’s Iphone smartphone production, but it is not far off either.

The situation of car manufacturers is not easing, at least in the coming months. A semiconductor plant in Renesas, a Japanese chip maker, was damaged in a fire in late March. The factory repair is estimated to take months.

At the Uusikaupunki car plant, however, production is running normally for the time being. There have been enough semiconductors and at least the Suez Canal accident has not yet affected production in Finland.

“The situation requires constant monitoring and preparedness,” says Valmet Automotive’s Senior Vice President, Communications Mikael Mäki.