We know well how fundamental microchips are in car production processes, manufacturers were able to experience this first-hand during the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, in both cases with heavy production blocks due to the shortage of these components. As we know that the Italian government has been “pursuing” Intel to ensure that the latter builds its own microchip and semiconductor factory in our country. But that won't be the case.

No Intel

Once the Intel project was over, the Meloni-led majority dived back into the hunt for a new potential investor. And, according to what was reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, he found it in Silicon Box, a company founded 13 years ago and specialized in chipset integration through the production and reduction of the chip design cycle. The newspaper talks about an agreement in the home stretchit is no coincidence that the definition of the location of the new production site in Italy by the company would be in the final stages.

All about Silicon Box

The presentation of the investment could take place over the next month, through a ceremony in which Meloni herself could participate. Recall that Silicon Box announced not long ago a 2 billion dollar investment for a factory in Singapore. Not only that: he also completed a $200 million funding round raised by the venture arm of Taiwanese semiconductor group UMC, Japanese electronics group TDK and US semiconductor unit Lam Research.

Change the strategy

Clearly Silicon Box does not have the same caliber as Intel for obvious reasons, but the Italian government seems to have a clear strategy to adopt from this point of view: no more space for a single maxi-operation like Intel's could have been, but to more smaller projects as may instead be that of Silicon Box and other potential investors that our country aims to attract. “Intel had a project that involved an advanced state of chip technology, but has revised its European ambitions downwards“declared yesterday the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso regarding the project finalized with the American multinational.