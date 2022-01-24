2022 will be the last critical year as regards the supply of semiconductors and microchips for the automotive sector. Fabrizio Longo, general manager of Audi Italia, acknowledged this yesterday and the head of the automotive unit of Infineon, Peter Schiefer: according to him, the first improvements could be seen as early as next summer, with the situation that will settle definitively over the next year, at least for what concerns the German company founded in 1999 when the semiconductor branch of parent company Siemens AG was the protagonist of a spin-off.

“I assume we will be able to cover demand well in 2023 – explained Schiefer to Autonews microphones – The last problems will be solved next year“. To meet the growing demand for these components, the German company plans to increase its production capacity globally: the expansion strategy announced by the company also includes the investment of 1.6 billion euros carried out at the semiconductor plant in Villach, Austria, which opened last year. Car manufacturers around the world hope that the situation related to the supply of semiconductors and microchips can improve quickly, as production stops have been increasingly frequent for several months now.