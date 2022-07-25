It is no longer a secret that the shortage of raw materials and the interruption of supply from Ukraine and Russia, from microchips to memory chips, has led to several imbalances in supply chains of large hi-tech productions and the effects of sanctions have repercussions on the planning and management of companies’ capacity.

While Ukraine supplies key raw materials for the chip manufacturingRussia is a major producer of metals such as aluminum, nickel and copper. Any disruption in the supply of any of these metals could cause a price increase and, consequently, an impact on semiconductor devices and electronic systems.

There are therefore many companies active in the automotive and hi-tech fields that are postponing their production of new models to next year, just waiting for better prospects. And the creation of new realities for the extraction of silicon and other metals is a long way off, as large investments of money and time would be foreseen.

It is estimated that global cell phone sales will drop 7.1% by the end of the year, a downward revision from a previous growth estimate of 2.2%. To make an analysis the company Gartner which in the latest report cites inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the blockade in China as the main causes of the turnaround.

CertiDeal’s thinking on the future of refurbished products

Salvatore Macrìthe Growth Marketing Manager from CertiDeala site specializing in refurbished tech devices, shares his thoughts on this crisis and presents the company’s perspective on how to overcome the problem:

“Refurbished products represent a valid alternative to new products, because they are ready to use and do not require semiconductors and a new production of chips. A refurbished therefore offers countless advantages and could represent a way out of this crisis: obviously we are not talking about a long-term solution, but the investment that the user would make in the refurbished smartphone could certainly contribute. to alleviate the effects of the crisis and reduce the pressure on production“.

Macrì concludes: “When you buy a “second life” device, in addition to economic savings, it also affects the sphere of sustainability, without necessarily giving up a guaranteed and certified quality that has nothing to envy to that of new devices. Moreover, today more than ever, a choice of this type would also have an impact on the hi-tech sector in general, helping not to weigh it down further.“