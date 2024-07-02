The microcar represent a valid alternative to traditional cars, especially in large cities and urban centers. These compact vehicles offer several advantages that make them ideal for the urban environment, thanks to the small size which facilitate parking and maneuverability even in tight spaces. The electric motorization also allows access to the limited traffic zones (ZTL) and benefit from tax breaks. Compared to atraditional electric car, microcars have a lowest purchase cost. For all these reasons, electric microcars are becoming a Valid alternative of mobility not only for the very young, but also for the adult motorists.

Microcars and quadricycles as alternatives to cars

The quadricycle, both L6 (driveable from 14 years) which L7 (drivable from 16 years of age with a B1 license), is typically used to tackle the same daily routes as motorcycles and scooters, but can easily replace the traditional car in some specific uses. The importer Desner Auto has identified this market segment by starting new imports of electric quadricycles from China L6 and L7.

Desner Auto Quadricycles

The range is therefore made up of the models Wuling W300 And Little P300both exported from LoJo for Desner Auto and approved as L7 microcars. Another very interesting novelty is also the Jinpeng XYChinese electric quadricycle rival for example Citroen Ami And Fiat Topolinowhich unlike its European competitors can count on a four-seater interior and five doors.

LoJo W300 Quadricycle Alternative to the Car

Among the models imported from China by Desner Auto, the LoJo W300 quadricycle is the strongest alternative to a real M1 approved car in terms of size. In fact, it is just over 3 meters long, and features configurations with 2 or 4 seats and a trunk up to 734 liters. The top-of-the-range version, with a 30 kW (41 hp) and 92 Nm engine powered by a 17.3 kWh battery guarantees up to 215 km of autonomy and includes fast DC charging.

LoJo W300 Quadricycle

Alternatively there is a two-seater version with a 20 kW (27 hp) engine and 85 Nm powered by a 13.4 kWh battery (170 km range). The top speed is 90 km/h. The starting price is 17,500 euros for the 2-seater version with 170 km of autonomy and 19,990 euros for the 4-seater version with 215 km of autonomy, reducible to 13,500 euros with eco-incentives.

LoJo W300 Technical Features

CHARACTERISTICS W300 4 seats W300 2 seats DIMENSIONS Length (mm) 3.064 3.064 Width (mm) 1.493 1.493 Height (mm) 1.629 1.629 Step (mm) 2.010 2.010 Turning radius (meters) 4.3 4.3 ENGINE AND BATTERY Guy Permanent Magnets Permanent Magnets Power (kW) 30 20 Peak Power (HP) 41 27 Torque (Nm) ninety two 85 Traction Rear Rear Battery size (kWh) 17.3 13.4 CLTC autonomy (km) 215 170 FAST Recharge Yes no from 30% to 80% 35 minutes – STANDARD Recharge 5h 5h 6,8h TECHNICAL FEATURES Front suspension McPherson McPherson Rear suspension Multilink Multilink Front brakes Disk Disk Rear brakes Drum Drum Front wheels 145/70 R12 145/70 R12 Rear wheels 145/70 R12 145/70 R12 LoJo W300 Technical Features

Microcar LoJo P300

The 2-seater L7 electric quadricycle LoJo P300designed for young people but suitable for everyone, offers high-end technical features and equipment. Compact on the outside (2.95 metres long) but spacious on the inside, it quickly reaches the 90 km/hremaining efficient even on non-flat routes. It is fully optional, with an attractive design in two colors (red or white), central cockpit, touch screen and a spacious trunk.

Microcar LoJo P300 LoJo P300 Rear 3/4 LoJo P300 Rear Alloy wheels Charging compartment AC charging compartment Cockpit steering wheel Cockpit dashboard Passenger seats Microcar LoJo P300

From a technical point of view, the microcar is built on a rigid chassis and is powered by a permanent magnet motor. 29 kW (40 hp) and 100 Nmpowered by a battery 9.25 kWh. The interesting feature of this little car is the possibility of mounting a range extender in the trunkwith removable and easily transportable batteries to be recharged comfortably at home. The starting price is 16.990 eurosreducible to 12.990 euros with eco-incentives.

LoJo P300 Technical Features

CHARACTERISTICS LoJo P300 2 SEATS Length (mm) 2.950 Width (mm) 1.490 Height (mm) 1.515 Lane width 1.300 Turning radius (meters) < 8 ENGINE and BATTERY Guy PMAC Power (kW) 29 Torque (Nm) 100 Traction Rear Battery size (kWh) 9.25 CLTC autonomy (km) 120 STANDARD Recharge 6-8 h TECHNICAL FEATURES Front suspension Double independent springs Rear suspension Alloy wheels Front brakes Disk Rear brakes Drum Front wheels 155/65 R13 Rear wheels 155/65 R13 LoJo P300 Technical Features

Microcar LoJo P300

Jinpeng XY microcar 4 doors

The Jinpeng XY is another interesting car imported by Desner Auto which, unlike the microcars on the Italian market, can count on a spacious interior for four seats and five doors. From a technical point of view, it is available in two variants: one with a 12V battery and one with a 12V battery. 6 kWh and speed up to 45 km/hand the other with a battery 7.7 kWh and maximum speed of 65 km/h. According to the WLTP cycle, the declared autonomy is respectively 72km and 80km.

Jinpeng XY 5 doors

A full charge requires 6 to 8 hours starting from a percentage of autonomy lower than 10%. Both variants have Type 1 and Type 2 sockets. The engine of the first variant is an alternating current electric motor with 4 kW of power and 79 Nm of torque, while the second variant has a permanent magnet motor with 6 kW and 95 Nm.

The rear-wheel drive microcar is equipped with front disc brakes 210 mmrear drum brakes and 12” wheels with 145/70 tyres.

Jinpeng XY front 3/4 Jinpeng XY 5 doors Jinpeng XY front Jinpeng XY rear 3/4 Cockpit dashboard Trunk Engine compartment Jinpeng XY road test Jinpeng XY road test Jinpeng XY

Standard features include a 7” LCD display for the instrumentation, a 9” central touchscreen, two USB sockets, rearview camera, power steering, Bluetooth, keyless ignition, two-speed windshield wipers, wired phone holder and two driving modes (Drive and Sport). The starting price in Italy is 12,000 euros VAT includedwith the possibility of incentives of up to 4,000 euros which bring the effective price to 8,500 euros.

Desner Auto Sales and Service

For the sales and assistance phase, Desner Auto is selecting dealers interested in the range of electric quadricycles. The aim is to create a dealer networkinitially operating in the main cities of the North, Central and Southern Italy and then in all regions and provinces.

The sales and assistance network will be present in the main cities of Northern, Central and Southern Italy

Desner aims to create a dealer network and collaborative workshops, offering hybrid assistance services and specialized insurance for the recovery and repair of electric vehicles. Each quadricycle can be recovered by tow truck for any reason up to 5 years from purchase, without any burdensome charges for the customer. The standard warranty is 2 years. In addition, Desner guarantees the Spare parts availability already present in national depots, covering 30% of the vehicles in circulation.

Desner Auto Quadricycle Range Photo

