THE remote controlled microbracelets are revolutionizing the world of neural interfaces. Imagine being able to relieve pain or control a prosthesis thanks to thin films of organic material. This is what researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Bologna have developed, and their results have been published in the journal Nature Materials.

Beatrice Fraboni, from the University of Bologna, explains: “Le peripheral neural interfaces they are increasingly used in the field of bioelectronic medicine, for example to treat neuropathic pain, movement disorders, metabolic diseases, or even to control prosthetic limbs.” The new microbracelets are able to wrap around the nerves thanks to minimal electrical impulsesmaking them extremely efficient.

These microbracelets contain dozens of high resolution microelectrodes which allow you to precisely control nerve impulses

Compared to previous technologies, these devices require less invasive procedures and solve many mechanical and connection problems. The use of electron- and ion-conducting organic materials (Omiec) has made it possible to develop electrochemical actuators that can expand or contract with low-voltage pulses.

Filippo Bonafè, one of the authors of the study, adds: “Using this type of material, we managed to integrate electrochemical actuators on very thin bioelectronic films, thus creating a new type of bracelet electrodes that allow the creation of neural interfaces with minimally invasive interventions“. These microfilms have been successfully tested in animal models, demonstrating the ability to create and maintain a robust bioelectronic interface with the sciatic nerve without the need for surgical sutures.

This innovation promises to significantly improve the quality of life of many people, making prostheses easier to control and reducing neuropathic pain in an effective and less invasive way.

