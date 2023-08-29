Of Laura Cuppini

A study by the Policlinico di Sant’Orsola proves the correlation between the outcome of a hematopoietic stem cell transplant and the presence of good bacteria

The good bacteria that live in our intestines are allies of the little patients being treated for hematological diseases that they undergo a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (marrow transplant). This is demonstrated by a study conducted by the Pediatric Oncohematology of theIRCCS Sant’Orsola Polyclinicin collaboration with the Microbiomics Unit group of the University of Bologna. The work, published in the scientific journal Blood

the first to analyze a large number of children (90), in which the quality of the microbiota (the set of microorganisms that populate our digestive system) was observed during hematopoietic stem transplantation.

Study numbers Well, in children with a healthy microbiota it is observed 25% more chance of survivalFour years after allogeneic (i.e. donor) transplantation, 88.9% of patients with a greater diversity in the intestinal microbiota were alive, compared to 62.7% in the group that had a less rich microbiota. Babies with healthy bacterial flora also had less likely to develop an immune reaction in which the transplanted cells attack the tissues of the person receiving them, called graft versus host disease (Graft versus host diseaseGvhd).

Predict complications We have shown that the diversity of the intestinal microbiota before transplantation predicts survival,” he explains Richard Masetti, of the Pediatric Oncohaematology of the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic (Regional reference center for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation) and first author of the study —. Exists an ability of particular intestinal bacteria to modulate the immune system in a favorable sense and this is a very important variable when a completely new immune system is transferred into patients. Thanks to the study of the composition and diversity of the microbiota we can predict the development of any complications affecting the outcome of the transplant. For example, infections, disorders related to drug toxicity or graft-versus-host disease, which in severe forms can be life-threatening.

Microbiota transplantation If the diversity and richness of the microbiota are lost, for example following chemotherapy treatments or prolonged exposure to antibiotic drugs, the probability of complications increases. The results of these studies open up new and very important perspectives, such as those relating to modulation of intestinal bacterial composition underlines Masetti. For example, we are talking about microbiota transplant: Stools collected from a healthy individual are transferred into a patient's intestines to eliminate pathogenic microorganisms and re-establish a healthy composition. The target create a team of good bacteria that support patients, for example in the event of a bone marrow transplant. Already today, at the Sant'Orsola Polyclinic, doctors are trying to preserve the integrity of the intestinal microbiota in transplanted children by administering nutrition through a nasogastric tubeas an alternative to drip.

Immune system The intestinal microbiota is the set of bacteria that live in our intestines. His close relationship with cells of the immune system makes it a key element in the natural history of chronic, inflammatory, autoimmune and, more generally, immune-mediated diseases. The microbiota also performs other functions, such as protection against pathogensthe synthesis of some metabolites and vitamins essential for the body e the regulation of intestinal motility.